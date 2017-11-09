Andrew Harris nominated for most outstanding Canadian

After a strong season that consisted of leading the Canadian Football League in rushing yards and setting a new league record for most catches by a running back in a single season, Andrew Harris has been named the West Division nominee for most outstanding Canadian.
Harris was one of two members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to earn a divisional nomination, with Stanley Bryant named the West’s most outstanding offensive lineman.
Harris finished the season with 1,035 rushing yards and added another 857 receiving yards on 105 catches — a number that eclipsed the old record of 103 receptions by Craig Ellis, set in 1985 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
It’s the first time Harris has been the divisional nominee for most outstanding Canadian. He’ll be up against Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli, who is the candidate out of the East.
Bryant is coming off his best of three seasons with the Bombers, with the right tackle flanking a front-five that allowed the fewest quarterback pressures against, with 71 in 18 games. Bryant is up against Toronto centre Sean McEwen.
The winners are to be announced at the CFL Awards Nov. 23, during Grey Cup week in Ottawa.
