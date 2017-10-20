Arenas exploring facial recognition

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

If True North is contemplating installing the technology, the organization that owns the Jets and Manitoba Moose of the AHL isn’t tipping its hand.

“One of the reasons we haven’t seen this adopted is because we’ve been lucky,” the executive said, in a story by TSN senior correspondent Rick Westhead. “We’ve seen attacks at concerts, at the Boston Marathon, at the Olympics and at international soccer games. If there was an incident at a hockey game, (cameras and facial-recognition) is something that would have already happened in the NHL.”

A senior executive with one NHL club recently told TSN he expects facial-recognition technology will be adopted by his team and others in the league within the next two years.

"True North is consistently looking at various new tools and technology in the marketplace as we strive to meet and exceed best practices for security in our venues," said Rob Wozny, vice-president of communications and community engagement for True North Sports & Entertainment.

"For security reasons, we don’t go into detail about what resources we’re exploring. If and when facial-recognition technology is something we’re ready to bring into Bell MTS Place, we will keep you posted."

The technology can identify thousands of points on a person’s face — as sports fans file into arenas, ballparks and soccer and football stadiums — and compare that data with other photos, such as those kept on a police database.

The technology has improved as professional sports leagues come to terms with being terrorist targets, according to the TSN report.

For now, Bell MTS Place is equipped with metal detectors at all entrances. Once fans have been given security clearance to enter, they are free to leave at any point, but may not return during the event.

Wozny said True North is satisfied with its current security and safety protocols.

"Yes, and furthermore, as part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe experience for our patrons at Bell MTS Place, we have invested in a number of updated security tools, resources and policies, including the recent addition of our security dogs and the introduction of our no re-entry policy that took effect on Sept. 1, 2017," he said.

"True North works closely with authorities, police departments and other venues across North America, ensuring we’re constantly reviewing and updating our security plans."

