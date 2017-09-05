As high school football kicks off, injuries, departures put Murdoch McKay team on sideline for season

The Winnipeg High School Football League is scrambling on the eve of its season openers after administrators at Murdoch McKay Collegiate made the decision to fold the Clansmen AAA football team, effective immediately.

A rash of pre-season injuries and players leaving the team to concentrate on track and field after receiving college scholarships contributed to the move. The school will continue to field a junior-varsity squad in the nine-man league. Murdoch's AAA team began training camp with 35 players on its roster.

"They lost two of their guys to torn ACLs in practice — something like six season-ending injuries in practice," said WHSFL president Rick Henkewich Monday. "The head coach and principal thought it was best to fold the team."

The AAA division is scheduled to open play on Thursday and Friday, with Sturgeon-Oak Park, St. Paul's-Sisler, Dakota-Steinbach and Garden City-Grant Park providing Week 1 matchups. Vincent Massey was originally slated to open up against Murdoch and will now have a bye.

