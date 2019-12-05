Katz makes pitch for new Ottawa ball team

Goldeyes vice-president and chief operating officer Regan Katz said the Winnipeg team is not being relocated.

Among its holdings, OSEG owns the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League and Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League.

Sam Katz, president and chief executive officer of the local American Association franchise, in a partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), has put forward a bid to lease the Ottawa stadium and bring baseball back to the capital.

THE owner of the Winnipeg Goldeyes has thrown a pitch to operate a professional baseball team in Ottawa.

"This is just helping Ottawa get baseball back," he said Thursday.

"Ottawa has a great history for baseball, and it is a similar family demographic to Winnipeg looking for affordable entertainment. We believe what works in Winnipeg can be duplicated in Ottawa."

Ottawa’s Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park has been home — off and on — to minor-league/independent baseball since 1993, starting with the triple-A affiliate for the defunct Montreal Expos.

The city terminated the lease of its most-recent tenant, Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League, when it missed a debt payment in September.

The proposal, if approved by Ottawa city council next week, would result in Katz’s group paying a lease of $125,000 yearly for a minimum of 10 years, starting in 2021. As well, the group is also agreeing to pay the former baseball team ownership’s debt (in excess of $470,000).

Regan Katz said, if successful, the partners would be looking at doing many of the same Goldeyes’ family-oriented events and theme nights at Ottawa games.

The national capital’s 10,000-seat stadium and lengthy relationship with pro baseball make it attractive for the bidders. "This isn’t a blank canvas," Katz said.

But the whole proposal "doesn’t work without some boots on the ground," Katz said, so he and Sam Katz (his uncle) will be travelling back and forth to Ottawa to ensure it is successful.

Regan Katz said one of the first decisions will be which league the new team would seek to join. Options include the independent Frontier League (which recently merged with the Can-Am League) and Atlantic League.

As for whether the Goldeyes would ever play the yet-to-be-named Ottawa club, Katz said there are no such plans.

"These teams are separate animals," he said. "Sam and I are the only overlap."

