Baseball's black players are optimistic for the future, even as numbers wane

Keon Broxton was born in 1990, meaning his formative years coincided with the peak of Ken Griffey Jr.’s spectacular career. Broxton was 7 when Griffey won AL MVP, 10 when Griffey made his 11th consecutive All-Star team... and already in his second year of pro ball in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, at 20, during Griffey’s final year in 2010.

"He made me develop a love for the game just by watching him play and watching how much fun he had and seeing how good he was," said Broxton, the center fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I definitely think kids idolize guys at an early age and it sticks with them."

Griffey’s career also coincided with a period of time when the percentage of black players in the majors peaked. In 1995, 19 percent of MLB players were black. This year, among players on Opening-Day rosters, that percentage was 7.7, the lowest since The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) began tracking the data in 1991.

"What happened years ago, when we had the superstars in the game, the Bo Jacksons, the Frank Thomases, the Brian Jordans, the Deion Sanders, we didn’t promote them enough," said Steve Williams, a Pirates pro scouting supervisor and the president of the Buck O’Neil Professional Baseball Scouts & Coaches Association.

"We missed out on the opportunity to really sell our games in the inner cities and in rural areas where minority kids play as well. We didn’t promote our game. We allowed football and basketball to beat us up."

Players have several theories as to why that drop has occurred: The dearth of black superstars such as Griffey for kids to look up to, the marketability of football and basketball, financial difficulties surrounding both youth baseball and college scholarships, and simple logistics.

Baseball requires equipment, real estate and a bunch of people. Kids can shoot hoops alone.

"I think it’s resources more than anything," St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler said. "The game has been misconstrued as being slow. The younger kids now want to play basketball, especially inner city. It’s tough to find a field, to find bats."

Fowler had the opportunity to play basketball at Harvard but chose baseball instead. Earning a scholarship to play baseball is more challenging than football, which, for Division I programs, offers 85 full rides, or basketball, with 13 scholarships available (being an Ivy League school, Harvard does not offer athletic scholarships, but hundreds of other D-I schools do). Division I baseball programs have 11.7 scholarships that can be split among the whole roster.

"I didn’t quite understand my family’s financial situation," said Josh Harrison, who received a 70 percent scholarship to the University of Cincinnati. "I knew we weren’t rich, and I knew that my parents made ends meet for me and both my brothers, but I didn’t really understand it until I got to college and I wasn’t able to register for classes after my freshman year (because of tuition issues). I was like, this is real."

The issue goes beyond scholarship opportunities.

"I hadn’t really been following baseball that much up until I got drafted, really," said Josh Bell, who turned 25 earlier this month. "I was more of a basketball kid. I feel like that’s pretty much it. There are different sports that, I guess younger African-American, black American and Canadian-born players want to emulate, like different superstars in different sports.

"When I was growing up it was Kobe and Iverson, and I also had a Barry Bonds jersey... I guess there’s just a lack of that superstar dominant player that a lot of kids can look up to."

Bell paused and looked a few lockers to his right. "It’s cool playing with guys like Cutch."

Andrew McCutchen made his Class AAA debut in 2007, Bonds’ final season and Griffey’s last full year in Cincinnati. His production since his debut in 2009 put him among the best black players of the current generation, a group that also includes David Price, Adam Jones, CC Sabathia, Brandon Phillips, Chris Archer and Fowler.

"A lot of it is geared toward how it’s marketed," Harrison said. "Basketball and football is always going to be more marketable. There’s not that many of us. As a kid, if they’re seeing more playing football and basketball, they’re going to gravitate more toward football and basketball."

The next wave of players could contain more stars for children to idolize. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Byron Buxton and Billy Hamilton have all earned starting roles, and Marcus Stroman’s performance in the World Baseball Classic championship game could extend his influence outside of Toronto.

Initiatives like Major League Baseball’s RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner cities) program, and the Mentoring Viable Prospects program in Atlanta, which provides kids who can’t afford to travel to showcases a forum to display their talent, are helping.

Recent drafts have shown some progress. Among the first 75 picks in the 2016 draft, 17 (22.7 percent) were black. Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, is biracial; second overall pick Hunter Greene is black, as are fellow first-rounders Jo Adell, Bubba Thompson and Jeren Kendall.

Williams pointed to an increase in minority players in the low minors and in college.

"That’s awesome to see, it’s good to see," Fowler said. "Hopefully they can be role models, as we are, toward the young guys."

