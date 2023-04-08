Cleveland faces Charlotte, looks for 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (26-55, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte.

The Cavaliers have gone 34-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference with 52.8 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.9.

The Hornets have gone 14-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks sixth in the league scoring 15.4 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.3.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 120-104 in their last meeting on March 14. Mobley led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Rozier is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hornets. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (leg), Jarrett Allen: day to day (groin), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hand), Dylan Windler: day to day (foot).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Terry Rozier: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (toe), P.J. Washington: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.