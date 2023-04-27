Hornets take on the Rockets on 3-game skid

Houston Rockets (20-60, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup with Houston after losing three straight games.

The Hornets have gone 13-27 in home games. Charlotte is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets are 6-33 in road games. Houston has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 19 the Hornets won 122-117 led by 26 points from Terry Rozier, while Jalen Green scored 41 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 25.6 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Terry Rozier: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (toe), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), P.J. Washington: day to day (foot).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.