Charlotte Hornets (24-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 16-12 in conference matchups. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.8.

The Hornets are 16-10 in conference games. Charlotte ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Cody Martin leads them shooting 47.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup in overtime on Oct. 25, with Tatum scoring 41 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (personal), Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (health protocols).

