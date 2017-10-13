Blue Bombers should beware the Lions — they ain't dead yet

“They’re not going to look at that percentage, they’re going to look at the fact that to keep their hopes alive they need to win football games and this is their next one up,” said Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols. “Their season is on the line, we feel like our season is on the line. We’re just as desperate, especially coming off the game that we played last week. More than just the playoff positioning, it’s been a key thing for us to respond after bad games and that’s our plan.”

The Bombers (10-4) will look to prevent the same fate Saturday when they welcome the B.C. Lions (6-8) to town. The Lions started the season projected to finish near the top of the West Division but instead are clinging to their playoff lives. In fact, B.C., currently fifth place in the West, has a 6.3 per cent chance of making the playoffs.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers head into a second straight game as heavy favourites. Last week, the odds of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats leaving Investors Group Field victorious appeared slim, given they had won just three of their first 13 games. Despite being a long shot, Hamilton dominated from start to finish, rolling to a convincing 30-13 victory.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers head into a second straight game as heavy favourites. Last week, the odds of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats leaving Investors Group Field victorious appeared slim, given they had won just three of their first 13 games. Despite being a long shot, Hamilton dominated from start to finish, rolling to a convincing 30-13 victory.

The Bombers (10-4) will look to prevent the same fate Saturday when they welcome the B.C. Lions (6-8) to town. The Lions started the season projected to finish near the top of the West Division but instead are clinging to their playoff lives. In fact, B.C., currently fifth place in the West, has a 6.3 per cent chance of making the playoffs.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea

"They’re not going to look at that percentage, they’re going to look at the fact that to keep their hopes alive they need to win football games and this is their next one up," said Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols. "Their season is on the line, we feel like our season is on the line. We’re just as desperate, especially coming off the game that we played last week. More than just the playoff positioning, it’s been a key thing for us to respond after bad games and that’s our plan."

With that, here are five storylines to keep an eye on heading into the game:

A WAKEUP CALL

For many in the Bombers locker room, the loss to the Ticats delivered a welcomed wakeup call. Winnipeg had won nine of its last 10 games and some players admitted a slip in focus had started to creep in. While their preparation ahead of the Hamilton game was consistent with other weeks, the rare result on game day was the kick in the pants required to sharpen their focus as they make a push towards the playoffs with four games left in the regular season.

"We needed it," said defensive back Brian Walker. "We came off a great win against Edmonton the week before that meant a lot for us. We needed a game like that to get back focused, to humble ourselves, to look at the bigger picture. We have to come into every game, every situation and be prepared. And I feel like that game got us that, for sure."

JOHN WOODS/ THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said Friday he expects a rebound game from everyone in the lineup. From the offence, that put up just 383 total yards, to a defence that after two strong outings surrendered a number of big plays, including a 65-yard touchdown on the first series of the game.

"It’s not just the defence," said O’Shea. "We need that excellent effort from all three phases, from each man, in all their responsibilities."

Winnipeg has shown an ability to bounce back following a loss, having yet to lose in back-to-back games.

"Every person cares about this team and the product we put out every game," said running back Andrew Harris, "so to put out the output we did last week, I fully expect that we’re going to respond from this and come out flying."

ONE GAME AWAY

Winnipeg needs a win this week to clinch a playoff berth. Also, a victory and losses by Edmonton and Saskatchewan over the weekend would seal second place in the West and secure the Bombers a post-season game at IGF for the first time. A loss by the Lions wouldn’t officially eliminate them from playoff contention – the Eskimos and Roughriders would also have to win – but it would make it only a matter of time before they were knocked out of contention.

You would think the chance to play Grim Reaper to a team that ended their season – the Bombers fell 32-31 at B.C. Place in last year's West semifinal – might provide some added motivation for the Bombers. That isn’t the case, as players maintained the one-game-at-a-time approach.

"Each and every week is a playoff game for us because we don’t ever want to lose, period," said corner Chris Randle.

KEEPING IT CLOSE

B.C. has dropped six of their last seven games, making it their worst streak of football since they started the 2011 season 1-6 – a stretch of 111 games. They are coming off a disappointing 30-25 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks last week, despite holding a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Lions haven’t recorded a single turnover in the last three games.

But if history suggests anything, it doesn’t matter where each team is in the standings, it’s proven to be a tight affair.

Three or fewer points have decided the previous four meetings between the Bombers and Lions. B.C. defeated Winnipeg 45-42 at home in Week 5, rallying from15-point hole in the final quarter to edge out the win and 1-0 series lead. The Bombers won bnioth regular-season games in 2016 by a combined score of 72-67 before falling to the Lions in the playoffs.

"A Wally Buono coached team is going to come out and play a very physical style of game," said O’Shea. "They have in the past, so, first and foremost, our guys need to make sure they’re ready to play a heavy, heavy, physical game."

The Bombers can still win the season series against B.C., with the Lions returning to Winnipeg Oct. 28 in what will be the final game at IGF before the Bombers' regular season wraps up in Calgary.

NICHOLS GOOD TO GO

It is the first time this season Nichols dominated headlines for reasons other than his superb play. The Bombers starting quarterback sent a shockwave of concern through Bomberland after an injury to his hand against the Ticats, forcing him to sit out the second half.

Any worry as to whether he would be unable to go against the Lions was put to rest when Nichols returned to practice and showed no signs of being hindered by a what appears to be a sprained ring finger on his throwing hand. During three workouts this week, Nichols completed passes with relative ease despite having to wear a protective glove.

Nichols struggled with some pain early in the week but by Friday felt as good as ever, providing reporters with a perfect score when asked about his comfort level heading into the game.

"10 out of 10 – exactly the same," said Nichols.

Nichols said he doesn’t plan to change his approach to the game because of the injury, nor would it be in the back of his mind come kickoff.

"Every time you step on the field there is always risks involved," he said. "I’m never going to go out there and shy away from anything or try to protect it. If something happens, something happens."

"That’s the plan every week, to keep Matt standing," added offensive lineman Sukh Chungh. "Obviously we’re aware of his situation and we’re going to work as hard as we usually do to keep him upright. Because when he has time he doesn’t miss."

DON’T COUNT OUT JENNINGS

It was only last season Jonathan Jennings took the CFL by storm, claiming the No. 1 job for the Lions over veteran quarterback Travis Lulay. He went on to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and his 27 touchdowns was the third most in the league, behind two future Hall of Famers in Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell and Edmonton’s Mike Reilly.

A lot can happen over the course of a year, and perhaps no one knows that more than Jennings. Plagued by injuries, he hasn’t lived up to the hype from last season and is ranked near the bottom among his peers in almost every statistical category. His 13 interceptions in 11 games is the second most in the league. He’s recorded only nine touchdowns and completed just 64 per cent of his passes.

"His confidence level is just not where it was before," said Bombers halfback T.J. Heath. "He’s been up and down with injuries and on the depth chart, so I’m sure that plays a part. Regardless of what I think about him the guy is still a good player and he can make some plays, so we got to be prepared for that."

Though Jennings has struggled this year, he has averaged over 350 passing yards the past two games (he hadn’t eclipsed the 300-yard mark since Week 2). He’s also played well against the Bombers despite posting losses in three of their last four meetings (Lulay started Week 5 vs. the Bombers).

The Lions also have arguably the CFL's most dangerous group of receivers, along with a potent run game led by tailbacks Jeremiah Johnson and Chris Rainey. With that many weapons, it would be foolish to underestimate the Lions offence, even with Jennings still searching for his groove.

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

twitter: @jeffkhamilton

Read more by Jeff Hamilton.