Big Buff catches big fish while nursing small injury

Many in the Twitter world are taking issue with the club's most recognizable star — always a catalyst for consternation among Jets fans — wearing hip waders and posing with what appears in photos to be about a more-than-two-metre, prehistoric-looking sturgeon.

The defenceman didn't play in Edmonton on Monday because of a lower-body injury and, according to Maurice today, won't join his teammates as they take on the Canucks on Thursday.

Byfuglien and some of his teammates spent part of Tuesday — an off day for the NHL club — hauling in some monster sturgeon on the Fraser River.

STURGEON SLAYERS / TWITTER Byfuglien with his catch in a photo tweeted out October 10, 2017 by Sturgeon Slayers, a B.C. fishing guide.

Some energy would have been exerted by big Buff — an avid outdoorsman — battling that bad boy (or girl).

But Maurice said he had no problem with Byfuglien's choice of day-off activity.

"No, he did what he needed to do (treatment). (It's) a soft-tissue issue," he said. "Just a little bit jealous, but no issue at all."

He said Byfuglien will participate in the team's morning skate but will be sidelined for at least one more contest.

"That'll be the first time he's been on the ice in a few days and we'll just be real cautious with it going forward. It's day to day," said Maurice.

He also indicated he'll go with the same lineup that registered an impressive 5-2 victory over the Oilers.

That means Tucker Poolman will play NHL game No. 2, paired again with Toby Enstrom, while goalie Connor Hellebuyck returns to crease.

Hellebuyck was sensational in Edmonton, stopping 37 shots including 20 in the opening period. The club's top line of centre Mark Scheiflele, Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers was a force, combining for 10 points — highlighted by Ehlers' natural hat-trick.

Maurice said all his players earned a day away from the rink.

"Just be together," he said. "We get four mandatory days off a month and I like it when they're on the road because they all get to spend some time together. It's great early in the season, outstanding," he said.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

