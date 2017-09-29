Bisons blow big chance to surge into playoff race

“Shocked,” was how Bisons head coach Brian Dobie described the effort of his club. “We go and play the No. 6 team in the nation, on the road, and we beat them. Then we play a team that hasn’t won a game and we flatten out and you saw what happened. We’re heading to Calgary (next game), so that’s going to be really interesting.”

But it would be the Golden Bears, who entered the game 0-4, that would leave IGF feeling rejuvenated. As for the Bisons, they were left licking their wounds from a sluggish and mistake-riddled effort as they dropped to the same records as the Golden Bears at 1-4, with the teams sharing the basement suite in the standings.

After beginning the 2017 campaign with three losses, including a 76-17 shellacking at the hands of the Calgary Dinos in Week 3, the Bisons were able to pick themselves up off the dirt and inject new life into their season with an emotional 18-16 win over the Regina Rams last week. The Rams were ranked sixth in the nation at the time, making the victory the perfect rallying point for a Bisons team in danger of missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Alberta Golden Bears' Edward Ilnikki looks for room running through the Manitoba Bisons defence Friday afternoon at the Investors Group Stadium.

The Bisons held marginal leads after each of the first three quarters, with the walls around them eventually crumbling down the home stretch. With an 18-16 lead heading into the final frame, Manitoba was outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter. Alberta’s Nathan Rowe caught two of his three touchdown passes in the quarter to give the Golden Bears a healthy cushion. He finished the night pacing all receivers with 11 catches for 162 yards.

But it was a dominating run game by the Golden Bears that would tell the real story in this one, with USports running leader Ed Ilnicki accounting for 278, nearly half of Alberta’s 595 yards of offence. Alberta never wavered from the ground attack, even as they trailed 15-13 heading into halftime and despite the Bisons taking a 25-16 lead late in the third quarter following a 33-yard rushing touchdown from running back Somto Anyadike.

Ilnicki rushed 44 times for an average of more than six yards per carry.

"I don’t know what it would be but I think he averaged 12 or 13 yards a carry in the opening drive and it never changed," said Dobie, who took a lengthy delay after the game to speak to his team. "That was another one of those talks in the locker room where people have to decide how important it is… it’s hard to spend five hours a day at football but not put everything into it during that time. We just didn’t have enough."

Des Catellier started his second straight game at quarterback for the Bisons, replacing Theo Deezar as the team’s No. 1. He finished 15-for-31 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown toss on a 13-yard acrobatic catch by Shai Ross. His biggest play came on an 81-yard pass to Dylan Schrot that set up a one-yard touchdown run by Deezar for an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.

"I felt like we had a really good week of practise," said Catellier. "I felt like we had a really good week in the film room and just didn’t turn out on the field. I don’t think we took them lightly, it just didn’t show up on the field today."

But too many costly mistakes, including an interception thrown by Catellier, two fumbles, and a number of dropped balls by Bison receivers undid anything positive on this night. It didn’t help that star running back Jamel Lyles was injured for the better part of the second half after being on the receiving end of a crushing hit.

"That’s just mental, in my mind," said Catellier, speaking about the interception. "When I threw that pick it’s just reacting too quickly and not thinking, not going through my reads. It’s just not good football. It was mental breakdowns."

The Bisons will now have the week off for the conference bye. They return to action against the Dinos in a rematch game in Calgary on Oct. 14.

