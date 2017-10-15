Bisons lose lead in loss to Dinos

CALGARY — Quarterback Adam Sinagra competed 21 of 42 passes for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rallying the Calgary Dinos to a 36-27 win over the University of Manitoba Bisons in Canada West Conference football action at McMahon Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Bisons trailed 20-14 at halftime, but scored 13 unanswered points in third quarter to take a 27-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter. The Dinos responded with the only 16 points of the fourth quarter for the triumph.
Manitoba fell to 1-5 on the season while the No. 2-ranked Dinos improved to 6-0 in Canada West.
“We could have stolen the game and felt we played right with one of the best teams in the country,” Bisons head coach Brian Dobie said. “We got the lead in the third, but didn’t score enough with the wind and settled for field goals on drives. But, we held them for quite a while.”
Manitoba quarterback Theo Deezar completed nine of 16 passes for 170 yards and no touchdowns while his understudy Des Catellier went eight-for-16 for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Tailback Jamel Lyles led the Bisons in rushing with 47 yards on 13 carries while Jesse Walker had six catches for 113 yards and one major for the visitors.
Robert Stewart led all Calgary runners with 99 yards on 10 carries. Hunter Karl had 127 yards and a TD on seven receptions and Michael Klukas added 107 yards and a major on five catches for the hosts.
Manitoba, with two games remaining on its 2017 schedule, hosts the UBC Thunderbirds at Investors Group Field on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.
