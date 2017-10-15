Bisons lose lead in loss to Dinos

CALGARY — Quarterback Adam Sinagra competed 21 of 42 passes for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rallying the Calgary Dinos to a 36-27 win over the University of Manitoba Bisons in Canada West Conference football action at McMahon Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Bisons trailed 20-14 at halftime, but scored 13 unanswered points in third quarter to take a 27-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter. The Dinos responded with the only 16 points of the fourth quarter for the triumph.

Manitoba fell to 1-5 on the season while the No. 2-ranked Dinos improved to 6-0 in Canada West.

“We could have stolen the game and felt we played right with one of the best teams in the country,” Bisons head coach Brian Dobie said. “We got the lead in the third, but didn’t score enough with the wind and settled for field goals on drives. But, we held them for quite a while.”