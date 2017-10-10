Bisons midfielder earns first star for four-goal performance

Hailey Lavarias had a record-setting game on Saturday and was rewarded for it on Tuesday.

The second-year midfielder for the University of Manitoba Bisons women’s soccer team has been named Canada West female first star of the week after potting four goals in a 4-0 win over the U of W on the weekend.

The Bisons extended their unbeaten streak to four matches in the series with the Wesmen — also earning a point in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Lavarias is tied for fifth in the conference now with five goals and is tied for ninth in points with seven.