Bisons' playoff hopes snuffed with loss to UBC

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Despite having a 13-10 lead over the Thunderbirds at halftime, the Bisons shot themselves in the foot with three interceptions and lost 17-16.

A victory would have given them a chance to punch their playoff ticket next week with a win in Saskatchewan, but a loss would mean the Bisons would miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Herd — who lost 32-18 on the road to UBC in Week 2 — needed to pull off an upset win in their final home game of the year to keep their playoff chances alive.

THE University of Manitoba Bisons headed into Saturday’s matchup at Investors Group Field against the No. 6-ranked UBC Thunderbirds with a 1-5 record — but still a lot to play for.

THE University of Manitoba Bisons headed into Saturday’s matchup at Investors Group Field against the No. 6-ranked UBC Thunderbirds with a 1-5 record — but still a lot to play for.

The Herd — who lost 32-18 on the road to UBC in Week 2 — needed to pull off an upset win in their final home game of the year to keep their playoff chances alive.

A victory would have given them a chance to punch their playoff ticket next week with a win in Saskatchewan, but a loss would mean the Bisons would miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite having a 13-10 lead over the Thunderbirds at halftime, the Bisons shot themselves in the foot with three interceptions and lost 17-16.

The Herd, whose lone win came in Regina in Week 4, will finish winless at home for the first time since 1998.

"Our record is 1-6, so for sure I’m disappointed. I thought we would be a team on this day that would be 3-4," Bisons head coach Brian Dobie said.

"There’s things I’d like to take back and there’s things I regret that would have made this team better. I should know better by now, I’ve been coaching for a while."

Star running back Jamel Lyles, who came into the game second in the Canada West conference in all-purpose yards, was handed the ball only 14 times despite averaging 8.2 yards per carry for 115 yards rushing.

"I think there was a mindset today to throw. Sometimes that just happens. But, (Lyles) should’ve carried the ball more today, for sure," Dobie said.

The Bisons got on the scoreboard early, with a Brad Mikoluff 28-yard field goal on their first drive of the game. The Thunderbirds bounced back with an impressive 11 play, 82-yard drive to get down to the goal line. But UBC came up empty on the drive as Bisons fifth-year safety Tyler Fong came up with a huge third-down tackle on running back Liam Mahara.

The UBC offence didn’t stay off the scoreboard much longer, as Trivel Pinto broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from quarterback Michael O’Connor.

The Herd reclaimed the lead before the halftime whistle, as offensive lineman Anthony Daley pounced on a Deezar fumble in the UBC end zone to give the team a 10-7 lead.

The teams traded field goals in the second quarter to make it 13-10 at half.

UBC took a 17-13 lead on a Cole Meyer one-yard rushing TD with 10:44 left in the third quarter. It looked the Bisons were going to answer with points of their own, as QB Des Catellier led the team to their opponent’s 13-yard line. But a throw to a wide receiver Shai Ross — who had two UBC defenders on him in the end zone — was picked off.

Catellier made another mistake in the fourth quarter at midfield, throwing into double coverage and being picked off by safety Stavros Katsantonis, who had all three UBC interceptions.

"(Katsantonis) is an amazing player. He’s a first-team all-Canadian safety. I gotta make sure my eyes are there," the 19-year old Catellier said.

The Bisons travel to Saskatoon to take on the Saskatchewan Huskies (2-5) Oct. 28 for their season finale.