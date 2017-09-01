Bisons roughed up in season opener

The Manitoba Bisons are going to try a heck of a lot harder to schedule a pre-season game next season.

The Bisons welcomed their Canada West rival — the Saskatchewan Huskies — to Investors Group Field on Friday night to kick off the 2017 season. It was the first time the Bisons played against an opposing team this year, as they were unable to organize a pre-season game before the start of the regular season. The lack of pre-season action clearly showed, as the Bisons did not look like a team that was ready for a regular-season matchup. The Huskies, who lost to McMaster last week in pre-season action, dominated on both sides of the ball and defeated Manitoba 44-23.

"I’m already in the process of lining up an exhibition game for next year. We’re not going to go through that again," said head coach Brian Dobie.

The game started ugly for the home team. Real ugly.

Outside of a 51-yard kick return by Jamel Lyles, there were no bright spots for Manitoba in the first two quarters. The Bisons’ offence couldn’t stay on the field and the defence couldn’t stay off of it. The Saskatchewan offence had the ball for more than 19 minutes and they headed into the first half with a 27-6 lead.

Saskatchewan quarterback Kyle Siemens was the star of the first half. He had his way with the Bisons’ defence. He connected on 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards and scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Siemens, who has the Saskatoon high school single-season passing yards and completions record, finished the game with 31 completions on 40 attempts for 419 yards and four passing TDs.

The Bisons did nothing right in the first half. Fourth-year quarterback Theo Deezar struggled to move the chains, as he completed 8 of 15 passes for 81 yards and an interception after two quarters.

Star running back Lyles, who returned to the Bisons after playing last year with the Westshore Rebels, couldn’t find any running lanes as he was only able to register 15 yards on five carries before the first-half whistle.

"We looked like we were operating at practice speed — especially on defence," said Dobie.

After a two-and-out to start the second half, the Bisonstyried to make it a game. The Manitoba defence kept Saskatchewan off the scoreboard in the third quarter and Deezar led the Herd to 17 unanswered points.

Lyles scored the first touchdown of the season for the Bisons on a four-yard rush to get the Huskies lead down to 27-13, before Deezar connected with Shai Ross from 30 yards out to make it a one-score contest. The Bisons were also able to add a field goal before the end of the third quarter to make it a 27-23 game.

That was as close as it would get for the Bisons, as the Huskies’ defence didn’t surrender any points in the final frame. Deezar, who finished 18 for 31 for 215 yards, and Lyles, who had 85 yards rushing on 16 attemps, were shut down by Saskatchewan in the fourth.

Neither Bisons playmaker was able to keep the momentum going for Manitoba, as Saskatchewan scored 17 unanswered points to make it a 44-23 game.

Huskies quarterback Siemens got back into a groove in the final frame and threw another two touchdown passes to officially spoil the season opener and comeback for Manitoba.

"We closed the gap to four but we made way too many mistakes. Way too many drops by our receivers and defensive backs. Having said that, Saskatchewan played really well outside of that third quarter," said Dobie.

Dobie said despite not having a pre-season game, he was surprised to see his veteran defence play so poorly — as the Huskies also rushed for 156 yards.

"It didn’t feel like we were ready. At the end of the day, everybody is responsible for that. The players are responsible but ultimately, me, as the head coach is responsible," said Dobie.

Despite the poor performance by the Bisons, Lyles is confident the team will bounce back and a game like this won’t happen again.

"I’m not too worried. There were a lot of player mistakes, so we just got to come back on Monday and iron out the mistakes and get ready for UBC," said Lyles.

The Manitoba Bisons will travel to Vancouver for their next contest, as they take on the Thunderbirds on Sept. 9 at Thunderbird Stadium.