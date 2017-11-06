Bisons underdogs, but optimistic ones

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

But the Bisons have a trump card. They say they’re the feisty underdogs lurking as, perhaps, the No. 2-ranked Spartans’ biggest threat this weekend at the 2017 U Sports national championship, set for the Subway Soccer South complex on the U of M Fort Garry campus.

The Bisons have defeated the Spartans twice in 14 tries over the past 13 seasons, the most recent win coming exactly a decade ago. Since that 2-0 triumph, Manitoba has been outscored 28-2 in 10 contests.

Oddsmakers wouldn’t offer the University of Manitoba Bisons much of a chance against the powerhouse Trinity Western University Spartans on Thursday night.

And they’re keenly aware that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.

Manitoba midfielder and team captain Amanda Wong said the plan is to push hard from the opening whistle and attempt to grab an early lead on the heavily favoured Spartans from Langley, B.C.

"One of the big things we’ve talked about is to come out strong, surprise them, put them on their heels a little bit. Give them something that they may not have been expecting," she said. "That could potentially startle them or make them a little bit uneasy. Hopefully, we can capitalize on that."

The Bisons, the host squad and ranked seventh this week, and Spartans, the Canada West conference champions, meet at 6 p.m. in a quarter-final showdown.

The winners move on to the semifinals, while the losing side drops to the consolation event.

It’s the first time Manitoba has participated in the ‘final-eight’ tournament. It’s also the first time in its history the national championship will be waged indoors.

The Bisons finished the Canada West campaign with a 4-7-3 record and then bowed out of the playoffs on Oct. 27 after suffering a 3-1 loss to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

Wong, in her third year of eligibility after missing the bulk of the 2015 soccer campaign with a knee injury, said there’s really no familiarity between the two sides, since their last encounter was two seasons ago.

That, too, could work in the host’s favour, she said.

"Soccer can be anyone’s game on any given day," said Wong, 21. "I don’t think the fact we lost to them two years ago or 10 years ago is a really good indicator of how this game is going to be."

U of M midfielders Hailey Lavarias and Florin Wagner are the offensive leaders for the Bisons, scoring seven goals apiece during the regular season. Wagner, who hails from Dresden, Germany and is in her first year at the U of M, scored the squad’s lone playoff goal against the T-birds.

The 23-year-old former member of the German under-17 national team, who was coached back home a few years ago by current Bisons bench boss Vanessa Martínez Lagunas, said she’s thrilled to be a part of the team’s historic first appearance at the national championship.

"It’s a huge opportunity and I’m really proud to be part of this," Wagner said.

"We need to be brave. We’re all going to be really excited but we shouldn’t be too nervous... take some risks but, on the other hand, we need to be really disciplined defensively."

Martínez Lagunas, an assistant coach in Germany with the U-17 squad as well as the FC Lokomotive Leipzig club team from 2009-11, said Wagner has been a welcome addition for her soccer talent and smarts.

"(Wagner) has helped us raise the standard of play, the expectations, the competitive level, the desire for the players to do more in soccer after university," Martínez Lagunas said. "Florin has been a driving force for our team this year."

