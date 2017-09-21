Blackhawks cut ex-Jets defenceman Mark Stuart

The Chicago Blackhawks have released blue-liner Mark Stuart from a professional tryout agreement.

The 33-year-old became a free agent after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets in the off-season. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract that was slated to pay him US$2.625 million.

Stuart scored twice and added two assists in 42 games with the Jets last season.

According to CapFriendly.com, the buyout will cost the Jets US$583,333 in each of the next two seasons. The salary cap hit will be US$1.458 million in 2017-18 and US$583,333 in 2018-19.