Blue and Gold back from the bye, ready for Redblacks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in action at Investors Group Field tonight against the Ottawa Redblacks in what will be their first taste of live action in nearly two weeks. Re-energized from a bye week, Winnipeg sits in sole possession of second place in the West Division at 8-3, and after a full week of practice the team is ready to do battle with the surging Redblacks.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/JUSTIN TANG Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Randle makes his way past Ottawa Redblacks' to score a touchdown during first half of a CFL football game in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in action at Investors Group Field tonight against the Ottawa Redblacks in what will be their first taste of live action in nearly two weeks. Re-energized from a bye week, Winnipeg sits in sole possession of second place in the West Division at 8-3, and after a full week of practice the team is ready to do battle with the surging Redblacks.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS FILES Defensive end Jamaal Westerman is done for the season.

STAYING SHARP

The Bombers' return from a bye week has been anything but business as usual. On Tuesday, defensive end Jamaal Westerman was shut down for the remainder of the season, sidelined with an upper-body injury. On Wednesday, news broke that import receiver T.J. Thorpe voluntarily walked away from the club, frustrated by a lack of playing time.

Add in the fact most teams are prone to playing sluggish after taking a week off and it’s been one potential distraction after another for the Blue and Gold. The Bombers have maintained the storm around them is simply the life of any football club, even if the first few months of the season has gone relatively smooth.

"It’s definitely the life of a football player," said Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols. "It’s always tough when you lose guys but it’s a revolving-door type business and you don’t think too much about it."

Winnipeg is 1-0 after a bye week in 2017, beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the road in their season-opener after being off Week 1. The Bombers were 1-1 in games after the bye last season, with the loss coming at home against the Redblacks, 23-10.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Justin Medlock raises his hands as he celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Ottawa Redblacks with teammates.

WARNING: NAIL-BITER AHEAD

The Redblacks have won four of seven games against the Bombers dating back to 2014, but Winnipeg has won the last two games, edging out a 33-30 road victory in the most recent game Aug. 4. Justin Medlock hit 38-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to seal the victory.

If history suggests anything, tonight’s tilt should be another nail-biter. Close games has been the Bombers' mantra this season, with seven of 11 decided by eight points or fewer, with five of those settled by no more than three points. As for Ottawa, 10 of their games this season had a margin of victory of a touchdown or less. The league record for most games in a season decided by seven points or less is 12, first set by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1953 and again by the Bombers in 1975 and 2001.

"I expect it’s going to be close," said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. "It comes down to the end and who makes the least amount of mistakes usually. They’ve been in tight battles and we have, too, so we’re prepared to go down to the final whistle and a couple of overtimes, if that’s what it takes."

Both teams have played well of late. The Bombers have won six of the last seven games and haven’t trailed once in each of their last four victories. After starting the season with just one win in eight games, the Redblacks (5-7-1) have pulled out four victories in their last five to sit atop a sorry East Division.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols, centre, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Travis Bond, left and Jermarcus Hardrick.

GET THE JOB DONE

Despite the Redblacks' early struggles, what’s remained consistent from week to week is the play of their defence. Ottawa has allowed opposing offences the second-fewest points, averaging 23 points against per game.

No team rushes on defence more than the Redblacks, who often send five or six players on various blitz packages. There’s a reason why Ottawa is tied for first in quarterback pressures — with 93 — and it’s the confidence they have playing one-on-one against opposing receivers that makes them even more dangerous.

"They really do a great job in their man-coverage, more so than maybe any team in the league right now," said Bombers receiver Weston Dressler. "As for as us receivers, we need to step up to the plate for that challenge."

The battles in the trenches are always good cinema, but it will be particularly interesting against a Bombers team has allowed the fewest QB pressures (47) this season. Nichols is often afforded the time to throw thanks to his sturdy offensive line and though the challenge is certainly a sturdy one for the front five, the expectation to keep Nichols clean on his feet is very much the same.

"They don’t really care who you are and they get their job done," said Bombers OL Travis Bond. "Going against physical guys, that just brings out a more physical animal in myself and the other O-linemen. We enjoy that."

GRAHAM HUGHES / THE CANADIAN PRESS Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Ryan Lindley throws a pass during first half CFL pre-season football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Quarterback Lindley is making his first CFL start for the Redblacks Friday, but Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea cautioned his team is competing against the visitors' offensive system, not just one player.

RYAN WHO? LINDLEY, OF COURSE.

A reliance on defence has only been heightened this week for the Redblacks, who will turn to third-string quarterback Ryan Lindley.

The 28-year-old Lindley is making his first CFL start tonight — a followup to his first taste of the Canadian game after replacing backup quarterback Drew Tate, who was in for an injured Trevor Harris, midway through last week’s win over the Montreal Alouettes. Lindley attempted 14 passes against the Alouettes — completing seven for 76 yards — with his first one resulting in an interception.

Though new to the CFL, Lindley has a notable amount of experience in the NFL, dressing for 10 games and starting six between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts (fun fact: since 1997, he holds the longest streak of pass attempts (228) to start an NFL career without throwing for a touchdown).

"Every starter in this league, at one time or another, was in this position, so I fully expect him to go out there and play well," said Nichols. "He’s got a lot of great players around him, so we know it’s going to be a tough battle."

Besides having two of the league’s top receivers in Canadian Brad Sinopoli, who leads the CFL with 81 catches, and import Greg Ellingson, the CFL leader in receiving yards (1,123) and touchdowns (seven), at his disposal, Lindley will also turn to the hot hands of running back William Powell. Powell rushed for 144 yards last week against a stingy Alouettes run defence, in what was his first game back after missing three weeks due to injury.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/TREVOR HAGAN Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Weston Dressler celebrates with fans after the team scored against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Winnipeg, Saturday, September 9, 2017.

FEELING THE GOOD VIBES AT HOME

It wasn’t long ago the Bombers were unable to buy a win at their new stadium, posting four straight years of losing records at IGF, including last season when Winnipeg finished with an overall mark of 11-7 (4-5 at home).

That no longer is the case. After dropping their home opener to the Calgary Stampeders, the Blue and Gold have reeled off four straight wins. It’s the longest winning streak on home turf within a single season since 2007 — a span of 89 games. Even with the current streak, the Bombers are 15-26 at IGF.

Asked whether he believes in generating positive vibes at home, O’Shea said: "We already do, from our fans, and we have for a long time, whether or not we delivered for them with a win. It hasn’t always been the case, but we feel very fortunate to have the type of fans we do. We know they’re behind us and our players really respect that."

The Bombers were able to sell out IGF for the Banjo Bowl against the Roughriders. But they have yet to account for every seat against the Redblacks.

