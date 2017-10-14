Bomber Kevin Fogg assumed the worst, but brought his best

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

It’s difficult to blame Fogg for assuming the worst. He had been there before — his lungs empty of oxygen, his mind full of hope — only to have it all taken away. Four times last season, he had returned a punt for a touchdown and all four times it was negated because to a penalty.

“I waited until my teammates came to confirm it for me,” Fogg said after the game. “It was big, it was huge and I appreciate my guys, honestly.”

It wasn’t that he didn’t want to celebrate with the players who trailed behind him. After all, they were the ones who put their bodies on the line to ensure his free space. It was because he feared it may have been all for nothing — that he might not have anything to celebrate.

AS Kevin Fogg crossed the goal line, finishing off an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s 26-20 win over the B.C. Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner refused to look back.

When he found out the touchdown would stand — that he finally scored a touchdown — Fogg pointed to the sky as his teammates surrounded him.

"It was fun," Fogg said.

"It was a field return, so I have to try and get the edge, and once I knew I got the edge, the guys were going to take care of the rest and they did exactly that. It was a long time coming."

It was the beginning of what turned out to be a special night for Fogg. The 27-year-old capped it off with an interception in the fourth quarter that led to a 22-yard field goal by Justin Medlock.

It was the kind of game Fogg had hoped for all season. After a stellar season with the Bombers last year that was cut short by injury, Fogg returned for his second year with the Blue and Gold, having lost his starting job in the secondary.

To say he needed this game as much as any on the team would be gross understatement.

"It was very important," Fogg said.

"My confidence never left, but at the same time, it’s a team sport and I can’t do it without them. I thank them, I thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity."

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said he felt for Fogg.

"He had four last year that were called back. It was a nice return and well blocked," O’Shea said.

"Fogg had to get to the outside and turn the corner and he kept on chugging. I thought guys did a good job executing the little details. I was very pleased for him."

BATTERED BLUE: The Bombers may have won the game, but they lost a few bodies along the way.

Receiver Darvin Adams, defensive back Brian Walker and linebacker Maurice Leggett were all forced to leave before the final whistle.

Adams was on the receiving end of a crushing hit on the third play of the game and was later seen with his left arm in a sling.

Walker suffered a lower-body injury in the first half, but when approached in the locker room after the game, he said he the issue was minor and he would be good for next week.

Leggett needed to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter and, like Adams, could miss meaningful time. O’Shea was unable to provide updates on either player, adding they would undergo tests this week.

"I’ve always believed in our depth," O’Shea said.

"We’ve won a bunch of game with guys jumping in and doing good things out there on the field."

HARRIS LOSES HIS COOL: It’s not often that Bombers running back Andrew Harris loses his cool.

A leader on the field and in the locker room, Harris hit a boiling point midway through the third quarter when he punched B.C. defensive lineman Mic’hael Brooks in the face. Harris was flagged for the stunt, pushing the Bombers back 15 yards and out of field-goal range.

Harris owned up to it after the game, taking full responsibility for his actions.

