Bombers add ex-NFL receiver to practice roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have bolstered their receiving corps, adding former NFLer Chris Givens to the practice roster Thursday morning.
Givens, a 6-foot, 203-pound native of Jackson, Miss., was drafted in the fourth round in 2012 by the St. Louis Rams but spent most of his 60-game career with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2015 he suited up for 12 games – starting six – while recording 346 receiving yards and one touchdown. In total, the 27-year-old Givens had 107 receptions for 1,779 yards and five touchdowns in the NFL.
“A speedy receiver with fairly good size and obviously has got some games under his belt where he’s had some success," said Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea following walk-through Thursday at Investors Group Field, ahead of Friday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Givens joins the Bombers after a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him prior to the start of the 2016 season. The move comes just a day after import receiver T.J. Thorpe voluntarily left the Bombers after being frustrated with his lack of playing time.
