Bombers beat Eskimos in crucial division showdown

The victory improved Winnipeg's record to 10-3 and only two more wins in the remaining five regular-season games will clinch second place in the CFL's West Division.

The Blue Bombers, who got a combined 134 yards rushing and receiving from tailback Andrew Harris, had lost eight of their previous nine visits to Commonwealth Stadium but were coming off a 30-23 win in 2016.

Randle stepped in front of Edmonton wide receiver Derel Walker on the sideline to make the crucial, game-saving play. He raced untouched to the end zone.

EDMONTON — Cornerback Chris Randle's 37-yard pick-six snuffed out an Edmonton drive with 2:34 left in the game and sparked the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 28-19 CFL triumph over the Eskimos in a crucial divisional showdown in front of 30,524 fans at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday night.

JASON FRANSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Timothy Flanders (20) is tackled by the Edmonton Eskimos during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 30, 2017.

The Eskimos, meanwhile, lost their sixth consecutive game and fell to 7-6 overall.

Two of the CFL's most potent offences struggled mightily to score in the opening half.

Even when Winnipeg did move within range of Justin Medlock, he proceeded to miss on field goal attempts of 54, 40 and 33 yards. It was small consolation for the man widely regarded as the league's best kicker when his third attempt sailed wide left and went through the end zone to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Edmonton kicker Swayze Waters fared no better, clanking a 51-yard field goal attempt off the upright late in the second quarter.

It was still 1-0 when Winnipeg finally broke through in the final minute of the first half. Quarterback Matt Nichols hooked up with Clarence Denmark on a six-yard completion for his seventh TD of the season.

The scoring play was preceded by a strange sequence in which Nichols lost his grip on the football while attempting to hand the ball to Harris. The ball caromed off Harris's leg and the Winnipeg tailback lunged forward to retain possession of the ball on the Edmonton six-yard line, but was injured in the pileup. Harris, who was helped off the field with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, returned to the game in the second half.

Medlock converted the major and the Bombers took an 8-0 lead to the locker room at halftime. Nichols finished the opening half competed 14 of 18 passes in the first half for 99 yards while Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly went 10-for-13 for 57 yards passing.

The hosts struck on their first possession of the second half, driving 67 yards in eight plays, capped by tailback Calvin McCarty's superb one-handed catch on a five-yard run to paydirt. A two-point convert attempt was snuffed out by a fierce Winnipeg pass rush as Reilly was unable to find an open receiver.

Winnipeg responded immediately, driving 68 yards on six plays, culminating with Harris's two-yard plunge for a TD. Medlock's convert pushed Winnipeg's lead to 15-6.

On Edmonton's next possession, Reilly was able to move the ball again but the drive stalled and Waters responded with a 31-yard field goal. The visitors led 15-9 after the third quarter.

The Blue Bombers were back at it on the next possession, pushing the ball into Eskimos territory again before Darvin Adams made perhaps the nicest play of the game, going high to make a one-handed catch on a 13-yard TD pass deep in the end zone. Officials originally ruled Adams had stepped out of bounds but then reversed themselves, calling a touchdown. A review by CFL control confirmed the call.

Medlock, who was already having a miserable night, hit the upright on the convert to miss his first conversion as a member of the Blue Bombers.

Waters hit a field goal from 42 yards and Derel Walker hauled in a 21-yard TD strike from Reilly midway through the fourth quarter to bring the Eskimos to within two at 21-19.

NOTEWORTHY: While members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders locked arms during he singing of the national anthem prior to a Sept. 24 game against the Calgary Stampeders, neither the Eskimos nor Blue Bombers made any public displays of unity Saturday. The Roughriders were showing their support to NFL players who had been criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump for kneeling during anthems... Blue Bombers wide receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino left the game in the opening half with an upper-body injury... Edmonton linebacker Blair Smith, meanwhile, left the game with lower-body injury and did not return.

