Bombers beef up practice roster

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Straughan, a 6-2, 203-pound native of Colton, Wash., played one season with the Southern Illinois University Salukis after transferring from Division II Stillman College. In eight games with the Salukis, he threw for 2,429 yards and 15 touchdowns (four interceptions).

The sudden influx of players is a result of the Bombers activating its 30-day window, which must happen after Sept. 1 and allows the practice roster to increase to 15 players. Teams must return to the regular 10-man practice roster at the end of the 30 days.

Quarterbacks Josh Straughan and David Washington, defensive backs Jordan Bowman and Antoine Tharpe, linebacker Jevaris Jones, and defensive tackle Ian Marouf, who the Bombers selected in the fifth round in May’s CFL Draft, were all added to the list.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added six new names to the practice roster Wednesday, including five imports and one Canadian.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added six new names to the practice roster Wednesday, including five imports and one Canadian.

Quarterbacks Josh Straughan and David Washington, defensive backs Jordan Bowman and Antoine Tharpe, linebacker Jevaris Jones, and defensive tackle Ian Marouf, who the Bombers selected in the fifth round in May’s CFL Draft, were all added to the list.

The sudden influx of players is a result of the Bombers activating its 30-day window, which must happen after Sept. 1 and allows the practice roster to increase to 15 players. Teams must return to the regular 10-man practice roster at the end of the 30 days.

Straughan, a 6-2, 203-pound native of Colton, Wash., played one season with the Southern Illinois University Salukis after transferring from Division II Stillman College. In eight games with the Salukis, he threw for 2,429 yards and 15 touchdowns (four interceptions).

Washington, 6-3, 210 pounds, from Raleigh, N.C., played four seasons with the Old Dominion University Monarchs, including a stint at wide receiver. The 23-year-old started his entire senior year at quarterback, throwing for 2,836 yards and 31 touchdowns, with just five interceptions in 13 games.

Bowman (6-0, 210, Harrisburg, Pa.) played in all 44 games during his four seasons at the University of Pennsylvania, amassing 170 tackles and 13 interceptions with the Vulcans. The 22-year-old was selected to the All-PSAC West Second-Team All-Star in his senior year.

Tharpe (5-10, 175, Lauderhill, Fla.) played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts, with his best year coming in his senior season, where he recorded 49 tackles in 11 games with the Minutemen. Tharpe, 25, spent the last three seasons in the Indoor Football League, most recently for the Spokane Empire.

Jones (6-1, 228, Griffin, Ga.) joins the Bombers after signing a deal with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. Before that, Jones, 22, played three years for the Shorter University Hawks, highlighted by 106 tackles in his senior season.

Marouf returns to the Bombers after being released following training camp in which he never participated due to injury. The 25-year-old spent one season at the University of Guelph, but was most recently with the Hamilton Hurricanes of the Canadian Junior Football League.