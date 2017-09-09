Bombers defeat Roughriders 48-28 in front of sellout crowd

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Saskatchewan had a 488-406 edge in net offence but could not close the gap on the scoreboard in the second half. The Riders piled up 311 yards in the first half alone.

The game between bitter Prairie rivals lived up the hype. Fans were treated to wild-open play and dramatic action from both teams.

Winnipeg improved to 8-3 and second in the CFL's West Division. The Roughriders, who entered the game on a three-game winning streak, fell to 5-5 and fifth in the West.

Linebacker Mo Leggett returned an interception 54 yards for a second-half touchdown and added another major on a 97-yard punt return in the first half to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 48-28 before a sellout crowd of 33,134 at the annual Banjo Bowl game at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker Mo Leggett returned an interception 54 yards for a second-half touchdown and added another major on a 97-yard punt return in the first half to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 48-28 before a sellout crowd of 33,134 at the annual Banjo Bowl game at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg improved to 8-3 and second in the CFL's West Division. The Roughriders, who entered the game on a three-game winning streak, fell to 5-5 and fifth in the West.

TREVOR HAGAN / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers' quarterback Matt Nichols (15) looks to pass before being sacked during the first half of CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders' in Winnipeg, Saturday, September 9, 2017.

The game between bitter Prairie rivals lived up the hype. Fans were treated to wild-open play and dramatic action from both teams.

Saskatchewan had a 488-406 edge in net offence but could not close the gap on the scoreboard in the second half. The Riders piled up 311 yards in the first half alone.

Receiver Clarence Denmark gave the Blue Bombers an early first-quarter lead when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Nichols.

The Roughriders responded before the end of the first quarter when wide receiver Duron Carter hooked up with quarterback Kevin Glenn on an 88-yard pass and run for a major. The game was tied 7-7 after the opening quarter.

Winnipeg took the lead again in early the second quarter, cashing in on a clever bit of misdirection on a punt return. With primary returner Kevin Fogg pretending he was about to receive Josh Bartel's punt deep in his own end, it was Leggett who gathered in the ball on the other side of the field and proceeded to rumble all the way for the score.

Saskatchewan responded quickly, with Glenn hooking up with Naiman Roosevelt for a huge 75-yard touchdown on a pass and run. Winnipeg, leading 15-13, recovered an attempted onside kick by Tyler Crapigna on the Saskatchewan 47 and drove for another score — this one coming on an 18-yard catch by Denmark.

The visitors closed the gap again just before halftime when Kienan LaFrance, a Winnipeg product, finished a long drive by plunging over the goal-line from the one-yard line.

In the last two minutes, the Bombers went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive capped by backup quarterback Dan LeFevour's one-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the half.

Winnipeg went to the locker room with a 29-20 lead.

Leggett's pick-six came on a spectacular play in which he separated Roughriders receiver Caleb Holley from the football and raced 54 yards for the score to put the hosts up 37-20.

But the Roughriders fought back, getting another touchdown on a 10-yard run by quarterback Brandon Bridge. On the next possession, slotback Ryan Langford helped Winnipeg take a 45-28 lead on a 23-yard TD pass in the end zone. Justin Medlock added a 36-yard field goal to give the hosts a 48-28 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca twitter: @jeffkhamilton