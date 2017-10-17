Bombers draft choice cut by NFL wants money or freedom, agent says

Mulumba, who was born in the Congo and grew up in Montreal, was Winnipeg's No. 2 overall choice in the 2013 CFL Draft.

"There's been zero contact," Detroit-based Tafelski said Tuesday. "They came back with an offer that was just (too low). Andy's saying basically if this is the case, he's going to retire. They can trade him or he's going to retire. I have not heard back from Kyle, so I guess the matter is closed."

Tom Tafelski, who represents the 27-year-old veteran linebacker/defensive end released by the NFL's Los Angles Rams six weeks ago, said Tuesday he has not heard from Winnipeg general manager Kyle Walters in two weeks.

The agent for free agent defender Andy Mulumba wants the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to dramatically improve their offer or trade his client's CFL rights.

The agent for free agent defender Andy Mulumba wants the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to dramatically improve their offer or trade his client's CFL rights.

Tom Tafelski, who represents the 27-year-old veteran linebacker/defensive end released by the NFL's Los Angles Rams six weeks ago, said Tuesday he has not heard from Winnipeg general manager Kyle Walters in two weeks.

"They came back with an offer that was just (too low). Andy's saying basically if this is the case, he's going to retire," says the agent representing Andy Mulumba (right). (Morry Gash / The Associated Press file)

"There's been zero contact," Detroit-based Tafelski said Tuesday. "They came back with an offer that was just (too low). Andy's saying basically if this is the case, he's going to retire. They can trade him or he's going to retire. I have not heard back from Kyle, so I guess the matter is closed."

Mulumba, who was born in the Congo and grew up in Montreal, was Winnipeg's No. 2 overall choice in the 2013 CFL Draft.

The 6-4, 263-pounder was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Green Bay Packers out of Eastern Michigan University in 2013. He played three seasons with the Packers, suiting up for 22 games and starting three. He has had subsequent tryouts with the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Rams.

"He's still working out," added Tafelski. "We've had some opportunities with NFL teams but we realize the importance of him playing. He would like to play. We've had some calls from NFL teams, injury situations for some teams. But he wants to play and we realize the importance of playing. If Winnipeg doesn't want him, we ask that he trade his rights."

The Blue Bombers might be more motivated to sign Mulumba after season-ending injuries suffered recently by Canadian defensive end Jamaal Westerman (upper body) and American strong side linebacker Mo Leggett (torn Achilles tendon).

But Tafelski would not say how low Winnipeg's offer was.

"We don't want to get into a three-year deal," said Tafelski. "We want amicable terms and an amicable deal. Because what they want to do is string it out for a three-year deal. But he's not going to do that. It doesn't make sense what they're offering and the fact there's a lack of communication. He's prepared to retire and go a different direction. This guy's a smart man, an intelligent man. Great business acumen and especially international business acumen and he can do a lot of things. That's where he would look to start a (new) career."

Tafelski was clearly frustrated with Winnipeg's negotiating posture.

"The lack of professionalism in the CFL is why the CFL is the CFL and always will be the CFL," said Tafelski. "It's portrayed (that way) by the agent world and the athletic world... OK, here you go. Don't have time for dialogue. It's a lack of professionalism. I don't care if you print that or not."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.