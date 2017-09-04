Bombers eye Mulumba, still in talks with NFL

Linebacker Andy Mulumba, a recent cut of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, could be an intriguing late season addition for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they continue their drive for a CFL playoff berth.

The 27-year-old Mulumba is considered a non-import and his CFL rights are still owned by the Blue Bombers ever since being drafted by Winnipeg as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 CFL Draft.

Michael Dwyer / The Associated Press Files In 2015, while playing for the Green Bay Packers, Andy Mulumba (left) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Mulumba is a possibility to join the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In fact, Mulumba went directly to the NFL after being chosen by the Blue Bombers and then-Winnipeg-GM Joe Mack was widely criticized for squandering a high choice on an unattainable player.

For his part, the 6-3, 260-pound Mulumba wants to pursue NFL options first.

"NFL at this point is still being sought out," Mulumba's agent Tom Tafeski said in a text message to the Free Press Monday. "We have had some inquiries, but CFL is a possibility. To return to the CFL, the terms would have to be right."

The native of Luputa, Congo went to high school in Montreal and signed as a free agent with the Packers out of Eastern Michigan, suiting up for 22 regular-season games and two playoff games between 2013 and 2015.

He also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and the Oakland Raiders in 2017 before a most recent tryout with the Rams.

