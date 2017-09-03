Bombers fall to Roughriders 38-24

REGINA – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had spent the last five weeks putting the league on notice, gutting out win after win, most of which came with exciting late-game heroics.

On Sunday, they had another chance to deliver a clear statement across the Canadian Football League, this time with a victory over the surging Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 53rd edition of the Labour Day Classic game. Instead, the message was returned to sender, with the Bombers being outclassed in every aspect on this day, eventually falling to the Roughriders 38-24 in front of a sold out crowd 33,350 at Mosaic Stadium.

MARK TAYLOR / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols checks out the scoreboard as a trainer patches him up during second half CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

MARK TAYLOR / THE CANDIAN PRESS Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn looks for a receiver during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"Early in the game they made plays and we didn’t and, really, throughout the game they made plays and we didn’t," said Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols after the game. "All three phases made mistakes tonight, things you can’t do against a good team. It’s unfortunate we didn’t come and play a clean game but that’s what it comes down to when two good football teams meet and we weren’t able to overcome it."

The loss was the first for the Bombers in more than a month - 44 days to be exact. Winnipeg had reeled off five straight wins entering the weekend, beginning with an improbable come-from-behind affair over the Montreal Alouettes on July 21. Though they’re still in good shape at 7-3, the sting of defeat is likely to stick around as the Bombers prepare for revenge in the rematch game Saturday for the Banjo Bowl at Investors Group Field.

As for Saskatchewan, they’ve now won three straight to improve to 5-4. All three wins have come against divisional opponents, with the Roughriders outscoring the opposition 133-63.

"Nobody plays mistake-free football…everybody is searching for the perfect game and nobody’s found it yet," said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. "We’ll just keep searching."

Nichols finished the game with respectable numbers, throwing for 364 yards and two touchdowns – a 13-yard strike to backup running back Timothy Flanders, while starter Andrew Harris caught one late in the fourth that travelled 11 yards.

But like the score, the numbers only flattered an offence that struggled for most of the game only to come alive when it was already too late. Nichols also threw two costly interceptions. He now has three picks in his last two games after throwing just four in his first eight games.

"Sometimes it’s not the worst thing for something like this to happen in the middle of the season so guys get that chip back on their shoulder," said Nichols.

There were a number of reasons as to why the Bombers offence, a unit that entering the game had scored more points than any other team – averaging 32 per game – couldn’t find their usual rhythm. The noise was certainly a factor, though many in the locker room refused to use it as an excuse.

The run game was also non-existent, with Winnipeg racking up a dismal 37 yards on the day. The Bombers were forced to become one-dimensional after the Roughriders scored points on their first four series to take a 24-3 lead after the first quarter.

"When you get in that situation it’s an uphill battle," said Harris, who finished with 29 rushing yards on nine carries, with another 79 through the air on 10 catches. "I thought we responded but we just didn’t have enough steam to get it done today."

"They executed their game plan and we didn’t," added Flanders.

But the Bombers also believed they were cheated when trying to run what has been a successful no-huddle offence this season. Harris accused the Roughriders of faking injuries whenever Winnipeg went into a rush offence, which ultimately stalled the game and allowed for Saskatchewan to regroup.

"It’s a real coincidence that guys are falling down every time we go no huddle and they have the same injury," Harris said. "And it’s a different guy every time."

Nichols added the questionable tactics were obvious, while O’Shea refused to comment on the matter.

After tying the game 3-3 with a Justin Medlock field goal on the first drive, the Bombers put up just 13 more points in the next 29 minutes and 43 seconds, with a late surge at the end falling short due to a number of costly mistakes. They’d cut the Riders lead to just two scores, 37-24, with five minutes left on the clock but a series of mistakes foiled any chance of a comeback.

"We got it to within two scores and at that point we’re thinking one more stop and a score and we’re right there," said receiver Weston Dressler. "There was still time at that point, if everything had played out we would have been within a score with two minutes left. It didn’t play out that way. We just made too many mistakes along the way and we can’t put ourselves in that situation."

Saskatchewan defensive back Ed Gainey, who finished with both interceptions to take the CFL lead with six, picked off Nichols’ pass to Darvin Adams in the end zone. Nichols’ interceptions were two of four takeaways for the Roughriders, who also stopped the Bombers on a crucial third-and-goal from the six-yard line. A Bombers' touchdown would have made it a two-score game with 12 minutes to go in the fourth. Instead, the Bombers trailed 37-16.

"You want to finish that drive of there because even though our defence stopped them and got the ball back and we went right back down and scored, it still took three or four minutes off the clock which was crucial when you’re down that much," said Nichols. "We got to find a way to get in there."

A Kevin Fogg fumble on a punt return with under two minutes left ultimately sealed the Bombers fate.

The defence, however, struggled throughout the game. In the end, Saskatchewan put up 458 yards of net offence.

Kevin Glenn, the Roughriders’ 38-year-old quarterback, once again proved that age is only a number. In what was the veteran pivot’s 200th game, Glenn completed 26 of 36 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

He connected with receivers Naaman Roosevelt for a 53-yard score and Rob Bagg from nine yards out in the opening quarter. Backup quarterback Vernon Adams accounted for the other Riders TD in the first frame, punching the ball in from the goal line. Adams' TD was aided by Gainey's first INT, which he returned to the Bombers' seven-yard line. Glenn's final touchdown was to Duron Carter, the 17-yard score helping Saskatchewan building a commanding 36-14 lead at half. Saskatchewan scored just four points in the final two quarters but were able to milk the clock on a number of drives, aided by their turnovers.

"We were humbled by those plays," said Bombers defensive back Chris Randle. "They made the plays to win the game and we didn’t. We’re better than what we displayed."

