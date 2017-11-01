November 1, 2017

Bombers hand starting ball to Dan LeFevour

Jeff Hamilton By: Jeff Hamilton
Posted: 11/1/2017 4:47 PM

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dan LeFevour (13) gets stopped by B.C. Lions defensive back Buddy Jackson (3) as he attempts to gain extra yards during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, October 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods</p>

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dan LeFevour (13) gets stopped by B.C. Lions defensive back Buddy Jackson (3) as he attempts to gain extra yards during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, October 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Dan LeFevour will earn the start at quarterback Friday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Calgary for the regular-season finale against the Stampeders.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed the move after Wednesday’s practice – a workout that included LeFevour taking a majority of the reps over Dominique Davis with the No. 1 offence.

“You go back and look at his entire body of work, and there's games that he's played where he's really moved the ball, took care of the football, made plays off schedule,” O’Shea said of LeFevour, who had been listed at No. 3, behind Davis, all year.

Matt Nichols, the team’s No.1 pivot, continues to nurse a calf injury that forced him to leave late in the first quarter in a 36-27 loss to the B.C. Lions at home last week. Nichols missed both of the team’s workouts this week, but is around getting treatment. O’Shea expects Nichols to be back in time for the West semifinal Nov. 12 – a matchup that’s still in need of a location, which will be figured out this weekend.

The Bombers can clinch a home playoff berth with a win over the Stampeders or a Saskatchewan Roughriders victory at home against the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday. The Stampeders have already locked up first place in the West, and are expected to sit a number of starters, including No.1 quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

"Whether they rest guys or not, they're fielding 44 guys that are going to go out there and try to win the football game," said O’Shea. "They're going out to compete and to win in front of their home fans, and we're coming in there trying to win that game."

O’Shea listed a number of reasons why the team favoured LeFevour over Davis at this point, but what seemed to be most prominent was his experience, with LeFevour having started seven games in the CFL compared to Davis’s one, which came late in the 2015 CFL season.

"It matters at any position, maybe more so at the quarterback position... there's a certain level of comfort that comes with experience, the idea you've been there and done it," O'Shea said.

LeFevour did little to impress last week against the Lions. After replacing Davis early in the fourth quarter, LeFevour completed five of 12 passes and threw for two interceptions.

"Incompletions, interceptions, you name it," said LeFevour, when asked to assess his game. "We can probably agree on what we didn't like, can't we?"

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

twitter: @jeffkhamilton



