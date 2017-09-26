Bombers Leggett and Randle understand, support NFL players' protests

Others NFL players locked arms as a show of unity. In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the exception of offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, remained in their locker room during the anthem of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

NFL players, responding to comments last week from U.S. President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to "fire" protesting players, responded in growing numbers by protesting silently during pre-game anthems of Week 3 games. Some following the lead of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who, more than a year ago, began kneeling during The Star Spangled Banner to object to racial inequality and police brutality against minorities.

"I would be right there and I'm not going to say I'm doing it and not know the reasons behind it," said the 30-year-old Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker following practice at Investors Group Field Tuesday afternoon. "It's something that needs to be done. And that's the way they feel — it's non-violent protest. There's nothing wrong with that."

Mo Leggett, a proud African American man and product of the Deep South, says he would be joining his football brethren in protest if he was still playing in the NFL.

In this image from 2016, Winnipeg Blue Bombers Chris Randle (front) and Maurice Leggett bend their knees in practice, not in protest. But both players say they support the protests by their NFL colleagues.

Leggett, who grew up in Jonesboro, Ga., recalled an example of racial profiling while he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009, when he and some teammates were singled out for extra scrutiny.

"I moved into a new neighbourhood, I was the only black guy there," said Leggett. "So, a bunch of nice cars and my neighbour called a homeowners association and she said, 'There's a whole lot of nice cars, I don't know what he does and everything'...

"I had a (Cadillac) Escalade EXT but she sees all these Lamborghinis... my teammates came over. So they see these loud engines and nice cars and you see a bunch of black guys...

"It's funny to me, like if someone calls me a name or makes a racial comment, I laugh about it. For me, it's degrading but you can't let things like that get to you. There's other ways you can take action as opposed to, you know, violence."

Veteran Blue Bombers cornerback Chris Randle, also an African American, believes the protests serve an educational function.

"Honestly, you've gotta acknowledge it — it's all over social media," Randle said. "And we recognize it and just from my NFL colleagues and I think it's bought people to... the awareness of the matter that's at hand. And that police brutality and things of that nature. Injustices between... white and black, you know, I think those guys (showed) unity. Different teams did it different ways but you acknowledge that.

"As far as that going on up here, we know the issues and concerns and the only way you can get to the root of the problem is taking care of yourself and taking care of the community and people around you. And building them up.

"So, that doesn't really affect us up here in our league as far as the anthem just because the great culture and the freedoms and everything are acknowledged in that flag.

"Canada's been so great to us, to invite us up here as an American, as a football player and I respect and acknowledge that and honour their flag and our situation. At the same time, there's unity throughout this whole league and I think it's been acknowledged by our commissioner already... and if we need to show unity in that way, they'll allow us to do it."

Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols preferred to keep his opinions on the issue to himself when asked by reporters. Head coach Mike O'Shea, meanwhile, responded cautiously to the topic.

"I really don't put a lot of thought into what's going on down there," he said. "In terms of entering a political opinion in the sports environment, really.

"Obviously, we've got a great country here and I always would support freedom of speech... and guys have an opinion and thoughtful discussion, you know, amongst each other. It's important. Half our team's American, so that kind of stuff's important."

The Blue Bombers face the Eskimos in Edmonton Saturday night and O'Shea was asked if he expected a public show of unity, similar to what the Saskatchewan Roughriders staged prior to their home game (locking arms during the anthem) with the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.

"I think our players are pretty focused on the task at hand," said O'Shea. "It is the Canadian anthem, not the American anthem, I know there's always discussion and a lot thought — intelligent thought — that goes into those conversations about their home."

O'Shea would not rule out a response from the team.

"I guess I'd have to sit down and talk to them about it," said O'Shea. "I mean, my door's always open. They can come talk to me about what they're thinking about. But we've got a pretty unified team. I'm sure it'll come up in conversation."

Randle was effusive in his praise for NFL players who are protesting.

"At the end of the day, it bothers you, it is bothersome because you are an athlete, I am an athlete," he said. "But there is a way to handle it and I think the athletes that are put in that position are handling it very well."

Leggett, meanwhile, is grateful to be living and working in Canada.

"It's different up here and I like it," he said.

