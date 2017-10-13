Bombers look to freeze out Lions

“That’s music to my ears,” said tailback Andrew Harris, a 30-year-old native Winnipegger in his second season with the Blue Bombers. “As a running back, a guy that likes to pound the ball, the short passes — the O-line loves that stuff. It keeps them nice and cool and not overheating. It’s football weather on the Prairies.”

Environment Canada’s forecast for game day called for a high of 6 C and a low of -2 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. What conditions might be for a 3 p.m. kickoff is uncertain.

A win would also put the Bombers a small step away from wrapping up a home playoff date for the first time since 2011, likely the West Division semifinal on Nov. 12 on the soon-to-be windswept and frozen turf at Investors Group Field. A B.C. loss would also eliminate the Lions from playoff contention.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch a CFL post-season berth with a victory over the B.C. Lions today.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris talks to reporters Friday after the team prepped for this afternoon’s game against the B.C. Lions.

All-star Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian, an eight-year CFL veteran, has learned to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the climate.

"I actually overheard a conversation with one of my teammates. He said, ‘I’ve never been in Winnipeg before, what’s it like? I heard it’s the coldest place in North America,’" said Elimimian. "I kinda giggled at that one. I’ve played in the league for a lot of years and played in Winnipeg every year. I kinda know what to expect."

Linebacker Sam Hurl, who hails from Calgary, has been answering weather questions from uninitiated teammates for most of the season.

"I don’t think there’s really much I’ve gotta do," Hurl said. "I think we’ve talked throughout the year preparing guys. It’s gonna get cold. They know it’s coming. That’s the first thing an American says when he comes here, ‘Does it actually get that cold?’ You say, ‘Yeah.’ As the season goes on, you just have to roll with the punches."

Bombers receiver Ryan Langford got his CFL initiation as a rookie with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, but admits his Florida upbringing has made late-season football in Canada extra challenging.

"It adds to the game a little bit," Langford said. "I’m not a huge fan of the cold but it’s a part of it. Going to (college at) Illinois for four years we had our fair share of cold, snow games. That’s part of it. Another thing that’s also good is we’re still playing for something. Places I’ve been, sometimes in the cold you’re kinda counting down the days until you get to go home. At least here we’re playing to go to the Grey Cup."

Can the Blue Bombers, who have practised outdoors in cool fall weather for the last month, generate an edge from bad weather over the Lions?

"Absolutely, that is an advantage," Langford said. "I think that’s one of the reasons we want to play here at playoff time and battle the elements, because it is tough. That first year in Illinois after living in Jacksonville for 17, 18 years of my life, and seeing what snow looked like was shocking. It’s sometimes a hard thing to get used to but once you get out there and you’re running around, playing the game, you get going."

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols has been wearing a modified glove to protect an injured throwing hand in practice this week.

"If it rains, I probably won’t be able to wear the glove," Nichols said.

"You always have to deal with the elements, so I’ll figure out the best way to approach that."

Nichols is prepared for the brutal conditions that await.

"Worst I’ve played in was the Western semifinal against Saskatchewan in 2014 in Edmonton," Nichols said. "I think it was minus-25ish and it was cold, the ball was rock hard, it’s hard to throw, hard to catch it. We won that game but it was definitely a tough one. It’s definitely the coldest I’ve ever been. You stand in front of the heater and feel a little bit better about yourself and you take one step and instantly you’re frozen again."

