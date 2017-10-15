Bombers lose Leggett for rest of the season

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2017 CFL season, the team announced Sunday.

Leggett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 26-20 win at home over the B.C. Lions, after attempting to recover an onside kick with 22 seconds left in the game. He required help off the field and was later carted to the dressing room.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was unable to provide an update following the game, though many believed, given how much pain Leggett appeared to be in, that the injury could be serious. Those fears were confirmed Sunday by the Bombers, who will now be forced to move on without, arguably, their best player on defence.

Leggett was in the midst of a career-year. He was second among Bombers linebackers with 50 defensive tackles despite missing two games. In 13 games this season, he had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, three quarterback sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.