Bombers lose Leggett for rest of the season

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2017 CFL season, the team announced Sunday.
Leggett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 26-20 win at home over the B.C. Lions, after attempting to recover an onside kick with 22 seconds left in the game. He required help off the field and was later carted to the dressing room.
Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was unable to provide an update following the game, though many believed, given how much pain Leggett appeared to be in, that the injury could be serious. Those fears were confirmed Sunday by the Bombers, who will now be forced to move on without, arguably, their best player on defence.
Leggett was in the midst of a career-year. He was second among Bombers linebackers with 50 defensive tackles despite missing two games. In 13 games this season, he had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, three quarterback sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Leggett is the second Bomber in the last month to suffer a season-ending injury. Jamaal Westerman was ruled out for the year after sustaining an upper-body injury during a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 12.
The Bombers (11-4) clinched a playoff spot with the win over the Lions and with three games left in the regular season are still in the fight for top spot in the West Division, behind the 13-1-1 Calgary Stampeders. They play the Argonauts in Toronto Saturday, with a victory ensuring a home playoff game.
More information on Leggett’s injury will be provided when the Bombers return to practice Tuesday.
