Bombers O-linemen hurt in Toronto listed to play Saturday at IGF

Bond was injured in the first series against Toronto and was unable to play the rest of the game. Hardrick pulled up lame at the start of Tuesday’s workout and didn’t return.

“You look at the number of reps they’ve taken up until this point and there’s a lot of redundancy,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea after Thursday’s practice, when asked if it matters to him that players participate in practices leading up to a game. “I mean, how many times have they run a certain play? By the time we hit this point in the season, from training camp on, some of those plays are in the hundreds. They can close their eyes and do it.”

The Bombers released their depth chart for Saturday’s home game against the B.C. Lions, and on it included everyone who played in last week’s loss to the Argonauts in Toronto. Most notably, offensive linemen Travis Bond and Jermarcus Hardrick will play, although neither took a single rep with the offence in three workouts this week.

After several key players missed all of this week's practices there was some suggestion that the injury-hampered Winnipeg Blue Bombers might be in even more trouble, but it appears that isn't the case.

Patrick Neufeld and Manase Foketi had filled in for Bond and Hardrick. Both are looking for their first starts of the season, though Neufeld has played a backup role in every game. Foketi, meanwhile, has been listed on the 46-man roster for all 16 games, but has been one of two healthy scratches in each.

While depth charts are usually the best indicators of who will and won't play each week, the Bombers have a reputation for using it as a sleight-of-hand tool to throw off opponents. On a few occasions, players haven't played at their listed position, or not at all, leading to some question as to whether Bond and Hardrick will really be on the field.

Running back Timothy Flanders will miss his third-straight game as he continues to work through a hamstring pull. Linebacker Ian Wild, who returned to action against Toronto for the first time since breaking his wrist in Week 3, is expected to play a bigger role with the defence, including packages at middle linebacker.

Fullback Mike Miller and linebacker Jesse Briggs also missed practice this week but are set to play.

The Bombers (11-5) need just one win — or an Edmonton loss — to secure second place in the West Division and a home playoff berth. The Calgary Stampeders (13-2-1) have already locked up first and will host the West final Nov. 19. As for the Lions, they've lost eight of their last nine games and five straight on the road. At 6-10, B.C. has been officially eliminated from the playoffs.

