Bombers open training camp as cloud lifts on CBA

“A lot of guys were signing contracts not knowing which way the CBA was going to go and then once it got closer to the time to come to camp we got what we wanted in the CBA so that made players a lot happier coming to camp. Once we got here everybody was ready to work, getting ready for the season and then things happened last night,” Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson, who was voted Saskatchewan’s most outstanding defensive player in 2018 before signing with Winnipeg in February, told reporters.

But few would have had much insight – beyond some social media posts and conflicting media reports – into what had happened the night before, when the CFL's proposed new collective bargaining agreement took a turn for the worse, including the potential of a player’s strike that loomed until the late hours of Saturday night.

Indeed, there were hundreds of people in attendance at IG Field who relished seeing the familiar first signs of football season: hard throws, nice grabs and a few highlight-reel plays from both sides of the ball.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp Sunday in much the same fashion as any other year, with dozens of players hitting the turf focused on making an impression and earning a roster spot.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bomber head coach Mike O'Shea hugs Andrew Harris (33) at opening day of training camp in Winnipeg Sunday.

He added: "Everybody from around the league, from team to team, was pretty much contacting each other and trying to keep everyone in the loop. But when it came down to it, when everybody found out what was going on we tried to spread the word as fast as possible to the players and we let everybody know what was going on and how everybody would be affected...We came to a vote and just decided to come out here and work."

Jefferson admitted he had some doubt early Saturday evening as to whether training camp would start on time – or at all – but said he woke up relieved that both sides had finally worked out a deal. That didn’t mean there wasn’t some serious drama and ensuing work to be done.

The issue Saturday centred around the language used in the new CBA, which resulted in different interpretations from each side of what was being agreed upon. Concerns from the player's side over the use of language first began shortly after a tenative deal was reached last Wednesday, but progress made in the ensuing days seemed to extinguish any growing animosity

That is, until more confusion from the player's side, again over language, started to sprout back up over the weekend, putting negotiations back into a stage of uncertainty.

Things hit a boiling point once an internal memo, addressed from the Bombers’ union representatives to its players, leaked out to the media. The memo, which was first reported by Sportsnet’s Arash Madani over Twitter Saturday night, accused the league of trying to trick its players into signing an agreement that didn't include all the previously negotiated items, including some that would "threaten many jobs."

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bomber head coach Mike O'Shea looks on at opening day of training camp.

"We instructed them that if they didn’t sign off on what was agreed to that we would strike," the memo said. "They have told us that they do not agree and we will now be moving forward with a strike until further notice."

The memo also discussed a plan for Bombers president and CEO, Wade Miller, to address the players in an early-morning meeting, set for 8 a.m., hours before they were expected to take the field.

"DO NOT attend the meeting. This is NOT what we agreed to. They have engaged in bad faith negotiating. Let’s stand together and for each other," the memo said. "Coach (Mike) O’Shea does not expect anyone to be (in) the building so don’t worry about him. Stay smart on social media. Do not speak to coaches or team personnel. Guys who have treatment do not enter the building."

Before the clock stuck midnight, however, Brian Ramsay, executive director of the CFL Players’ Association, issued a statement saying that all had been worked out between the league and the CFLPA and that players were ready to move forward with a deciding vote.

"Never before have players in this league been as unified as they are today," the statement began. "Thanks to the powerful mandates, as directed by the players, and the unity demonstrated by all, we have been able to navigate the discrepancy in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris (33) trains on opening day of training camp.

"The language in the MOA is now agreed upon and is exactly what we communicated to you earlier. We are now prepared to sign and move forward with your unanimous endorsement for the tentative collective agreement."

The CFL followed suit shortly after, issuing a statement of their own: "The CFL and CFLPA have agreed to a Memorandum of Agreement, which contains the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement. This agreement is subject to ratification by the players and the league’s board of governors."

Free Press sources said that the league is prepared to sign off on the deal and they expected the agreement to be ratified by Wednesday or Thursday. As for the CFLPA, they had members of their bargaining team visit each city to properly explain the deal before a vote is finally issued. The Bombers have already voted and, like the league, are expected to have the CBA ratified by mid-week.

"Obviously, we’re closing on that right now. For me, I signed the deal and I’m ready to work," Bombers middle linebacker Adam Bighill said. "I know things are going to get worked out because it’s in the best interests of the players and it’s in the best interests of the league. We just want to get out here in front of our fans and play football."

The Bombers two union representatives — left guard Patrick Neufled and long-snapper Chad Rempel — were not practising Sunday and therefore weren't made available to comment. Other players, including Bombers starting quarterback Matt Nichols, chose to keep mostly quiet when asked about recent CBA negotiations.

"I’m not going get too much into (the CBA)," Nichols said. "I’m just happy that we’re out here and happy that we’re playing football. As a football player, you never want to deal with all these other things. Once you get out here on the field, all that goes by the wayside and you’re out here competing with the guys and everyone was happy to be out here doing that."

O’Shea would be the last to speak, and by then it seemed like everything was back to normal, with the Bombers head coach downplaying any late-night antics and instead looking forward to watching more football be played this week and in the months to come.

"A lot of coaches remarked to me that when the players came in, there was a real good sense of purpose and joy to be around the room and be back with their teammates and getting ready to play football again," he said. "That’s what I’m feeling."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca twitter: @jeffkhamilton