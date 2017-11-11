Bombers QB Matt Nichols, rebounding from calf injury, will be on the field against Esks

Matt Nichols appears to be ready to return to action when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division semifinal at Investors Group Field Sunday.

Nichols’ status for the game remained a question mark after a calf injury limited him in practice all week. But when the Bombers released their depth chart Saturday for the game, it was Nichols sitting in the No.1 slot.

The Bombers starting quarterback suffered the calf injury in a 36-27 home loss to the B.C. Lions in Week 19 and was kept out of the regular-season finale in Calgary against the Stampeders.

Nichols practised only for a brief time when the Bombers opened practice on Wednesday and was said to participate even more Thursday during a closed practice. He missed all of Friday’s practice to be with his wife, Ali, for the birth of their second daughter, Parker Winnie Lou Nichols. He did make it late to the workout later Friday, where he was welcomed with congratulatory handshakes and hugs.