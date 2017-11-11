Bombers QB Matt Nichols, rebounding from calf injury, will be on the field against Esks

Matt Nichols appears to be ready to return to action when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division semifinal at Investors Group Field Sunday.
Matt Nichols appears to be ready to return to action when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division semifinal at Investors Group Field Sunday.
Nichols’ status for the game remained a question mark after a calf injury limited him in practice all week. But when the Bombers released their depth chart Saturday for the game, it was Nichols sitting in the No.1 slot.
The Bombers starting quarterback suffered the calf injury in a 36-27 home loss to the B.C. Lions in Week 19 and was kept out of the regular-season finale in Calgary against the Stampeders.
Nichols practised only for a brief time when the Bombers opened practice on Wednesday and was said to participate even more Thursday during a closed practice. He missed all of Friday’s practice to be with his wife, Ali, for the birth of their second daughter, Parker Winnie Lou Nichols. He did make it late to the workout later Friday, where he was welcomed with congratulatory handshakes and hugs.
The plan appears to be for Nichols to start the game. It’s how long he’ll be able to play that the Bombers still don’t have an answer for. If Nichols can’t go, Dan LeFevour will take over his spot under centre, while Dominique Davis is also an option.
Meanwhile, left guard Travis Bond will not play for a third straight game, out with a lower-body injury he suffered early in a Week 18 loss in Toronto to the Argonauts. Patrick Neufeld will fill in once more, an option that doesn’t leave much of a drop off from Bond, who was named an all-star last season.
Running back Timothy Flanders is also in the lineup. Flanders created a scare late in Friday’s practice when he collapsed to the ground after taking a hit from linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.
