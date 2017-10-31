Bombers QB Matt Nichols to miss last game of season

Quarterback Matt Nichols will not be behind centre when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers conclude their 2017 regular season in Calgary against the Stampeders Friday night.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed Nichols' status on his weekly radio show on CJOB Monday night. Nichols appeared to injure the calf muscle on his left leg during the first half of Saturday's 36-27 loss to the visiting B.C. Lions. Nichols was ruled out of further action at halftime.

Both Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour saw duty at quarterback against the Lions after Nichols' injury.

The loss, Winnipeg's third in four games, puts the club in jeopardy of missing a home playoff date. A victory Friday would give the Blue Bombers the right to host the West Division semifinal; however, a loss and a win by Edmonton over the Saskatchewan Roughriders would give the semifinal host duties to the Eskimos.