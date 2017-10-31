Bombers QB Matt Nichols to miss last game of season

Quarterback Matt Nichols will not be behind centre when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers conclude their 2017 regular season in Calgary against the Stampeders Friday night.
Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed Nichols' status on his weekly radio show on CJOB Monday night. Nichols appeared to injure the calf muscle on his left leg during the first half of Saturday's 36-27 loss to the visiting B.C. Lions. Nichols was ruled out of further action at halftime.
Both Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour saw duty at quarterback against the Lions after Nichols' injury.
The loss, Winnipeg's third in four games, puts the club in jeopardy of missing a home playoff date. A victory Friday would give the Blue Bombers the right to host the West Division semifinal; however, a loss and a win by Edmonton over the Saskatchewan Roughriders would give the semifinal host duties to the Eskimos.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 19 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 19 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Quarterback Matt Nichols will not be behind centre when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers conclude their 2017 regular season in Calgary against the Stampeders Friday night.
Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed Nichols' status on his weekly radio show on CJOB Monday night. Nichols appeared to injure the calf muscle on his left leg during the first half of Saturday's 36-27 loss to the visiting B.C. Lions. Nichols was ruled out of further action at halftime.
Both Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour saw duty at quarterback against the Lions after Nichols' injury.
The loss, Winnipeg's third in four games, puts the club in jeopardy of missing a home playoff date. A victory Friday would give the Blue Bombers the right to host the West Division semifinal; however, a loss and a win by Edmonton over the Saskatchewan Roughriders would give the semifinal host duties to the Eskimos.
Winnipeg has not hosted a home playoff game since the 2011 CFL season.
mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @sawa14
Read more by Mike Sawatzky.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.