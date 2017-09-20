Bombers release receiver T.J. Thorpe

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released import receiver T.J. Thorpe from the practice roster, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Thorpe, 24, was a productive player when called upon, making the move by the Bombers to cut him a surprising one. Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice once compared Thorpe to Arland Bruce III, a former standout receiver in the CFL who got his start in Winnipeg before eventually moving on to a stellar 13-year career.
In six games with Winnipeg, Thorpe registered 33 catches for 302 yards for an average of 9.2 yards per grab. After a series of injuries to start the year, Thorpe made his debut in Week 5 on the road against the B.C. Lions, making eight catches for 65 yards.
He would record at least five catches in each of his next four games, before a rare off-performance in a win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 10 led to his eventual benching. The emergence of running back Timothy Flanders also made Thorpe a tough sell to crack the game-day roster.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading, not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released import receiver T.J. Thorpe from the practice roster, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Thorpe, 24, was a productive player when called upon, making the move by the Bombers to cut him a surprising one. Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice once compared Thorpe to Arland Bruce III, a former standout receiver in the CFL who got his start in Winnipeg before eventually moving on to a stellar 13-year career.
In six games with Winnipeg, Thorpe registered 33 catches for 302 yards for an average of 9.2 yards per grab. After a series of injuries to start the year, Thorpe made his debut in Week 5 on the road against the B.C. Lions, making eight catches for 65 yards.
He would record at least five catches in each of his next four games, before a rare off-performance in a win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 10 led to his eventual benching. The emergence of running back Timothy Flanders also made Thorpe a tough sell to crack the game-day roster.
Before joining the Bombers, Thorpe spent time in the NFL with Washington. He played his senior season in college at the University of Virginia in 2015, where he started five games and recorded 23 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.