Bombers release receiver T.J. Thorpe

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released import receiver T.J. Thorpe from the practice roster, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Thorpe, 24, was a productive player when called upon, making the move by the Bombers to cut him a surprising one. Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice once compared Thorpe to Arland Bruce III, a former standout receiver in the CFL who got his start in Winnipeg before eventually moving on to a stellar 13-year career.

In six games with Winnipeg, Thorpe registered 33 catches for 302 yards for an average of 9.2 yards per grab. After a series of injuries to start the year, Thorpe made his debut in Week 5 on the road against the B.C. Lions, making eight catches for 65 yards.

He would record at least five catches in each of his next four games, before a rare off-performance in a win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 10 led to his eventual benching. The emergence of running back Timothy Flanders also made Thorpe a tough sell to crack the game-day roster.