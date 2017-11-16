Bombers scapegoat -- Walters, O'Shea or Hall?

Anyways, had a short debate with someone in the office this week after the Bombers lost Sunday to the Eskimos in the West semifinal. His feeling was, since the team won 12 games this year and earned itself a home playoff date that was progress over last season when the Blue and Gold won 11 games and lost the semifinal on the road to the B.C. Lions.

Steve Lyons: How's it going? I hear you’re having a little trouble this morning with your furnace — I know Wiecek men like to fix things themselves and all, but be careful with that eh. Ya know, you could always call someone.

Say What?! is an email conversation between sports editor Steve Lyons and sports columnist Paul Wiecek. Look for it regularly but intermittently on the Free Press website.

Paul Wiecek I'm going to fix that 60-year-old boiler myself if it kills me, which it might. You and I don't disagree that Walters clearly played a role in the death spiral of this team late in the season. Case in point: both the Eskimos and Bombers ran into injury trouble at import running back last month. The Eskimos responded by making a trade with Hamilton that landed them C.J. Gable. And what did Walters do when Timothy Flanders went down? Absolutely nothing. You may remember Gable. He was last seen making a mockery of the Bombers defence — and their Grey Cup hopes — last Sunday at Investors Group Field. So yeah, Walters owns some of this. But Walters didn't call for the botched fake punt on Sunday that turned the entire game, anymore than he called for the botched fake punt in Week 5 against BC that also cost the Bombers that game. And Walters also didn't hire Richie Hall as defensive coordinator and then publicly maintain for the last two years that all the yards Hall's defense gives up game after game after game "doesn't matter." All of that is on Mike O'Shea. You will never convince me O'Shea didn't have the horses this year to get this team over the top. If the horses were good enough to get this team to 12-6, they were good enough to compete in the playoffs. The problem with the Bombers wasn't the players. It was — and remains — the head coach.

Steve Well, we know O’Shea has two more years on his contract and is not likely going anywhere this off-season. But next season is Year 5 in this whole regime and I’d suggest a win in the semifinal and a loss in the Western Final — while progress — would not be enough. Would it? If I was a Bombers fan, my off-season wish list from Walters would be: a stud import receiver along the lines of Duran Carter or Brandon Zylstra; an impact middle linebacker; and a couple of DBs over 5-foot-7. Oh, and how about a legitimate backup quarterback. If you were Jimmy Shapiro sending out odds for Bodog, what’s the line on Richie Hall being back next season? How about a free-agent signing of Noel Thorpe?

Paul I think Hall is on borrowed time. While there are no doubt a few Bombers diehards around town who are satisfied with a home playoff date this year, I think the ending — and the way it ended — left a bad taste for a lot of people who'd all but given up on this team in the last few years but decided to give them one more chance this year only to get disappointed again. O'Shea is a loyal guy — too loyal in some cases. But when he's needed to save his own skin in the past, he hasn't been shy about throwing his coordinators under the bus. Remember Gary Etcheverry? Pat Tracey? Marcel Bellefeuille? Yeah, me neither. Someone's got to walk the plank for this fiasco and if it's not going to be O'Shea — and it won't be — it's going to be Hall. Duron Carter is more trouble than he's worth, I think. But Zylstra? Man — a hundred catches this year for 1,687 yards, with a third of that — 487 — coming after the catch. He'd the best thing that happened to Matt Nichols since Paul LaPolice.

Steve Imagine how many yards Nichols would have thrown for this season if he was throwing to a receiving corps like Edmonton’s or B.C.’s — or Saskatchewan’s or Calgary’s. He’s have been MOP instead of Mike Reilly. And while I’m on the MOP thing: I think Nichols had a great season, but Andrew Harris had an extraordinary season and was tracking all season to perhaps be the first player to run for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards. If I had a vote, and I don’t by the way — he would have been the team’s nominee for that award, not Nichols. So, I’m asking our football guy Jeff Hamilton about this the other day — wondering who he voted for — and here’s something I learned about who does the voting for these awards. Get this — the so-called team reporters across the league have votes for these awards. And not just who gets the nod on the team, which would be ok I guess, but who gets the nod in the division and ultimately in the league. Say What?! You can’t have team employees voting on this stuff — I mean I guess they might vote against their own player, but I wonder how that player would feel if he discovered that. Bush league pal.

Paul So just to review: someone on the payroll of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers gets to vote on whether players on other teams payrolls are better than the player on the Bombers payroll? I'd be furious if I was a player up for one of these awards. Where's the credibility — or even the honour — to winning these things when you've just got a bunch of team employees voting for their own guys? But so it goes. If the CFL had their way, the entire season would be covered exclusively by team and league employees. The reports would be breathtaking: every team would bathe themselves in glory every game and all those empty seats in Toronto would just be fans who'd gotten up to enjoy the fabulous concessions at BMO Field. Talk about collusion. That would be too far even for Putin.

Steve First off, thanks for editing that down for the folks at home — normally that’s my gig. I need all the help I can get to try and make my point. And yes, exactly. And not just the Bombers — there’s guys on every team doing this. Now these folks are members of the Football Reporters of Canada, because most of them did at one point work for an un-biased news organization. But once you go to work for a team, how is it you feel you can still remain a member of the FRC? Get this — the current president of the FRC is an employee of the Toronto Argos!

Paul By definition, a team employee isn't a reporter — they're a PR person, they're a spokesman, they're a propagandist. And there's nothing wrong with that — every big company has people like that trying to spin their message the most positive way possible. Personally, I'd rather stand on a street corner and squeegee windows for nickels, but to each his own. All I ask is that we not pretend these people are reporters, anymore than the guys who worked for Pravda back in the 70's were reporters.

Steve Just got an email from one of the best reporters I know — McIntyre tells me Moose goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had a heck of a game Wednesday night to help his team beat the Wolves, refused it do a post-game interview about his play. It’s the fifth time Hutchinson has refused an interview request from Mike since the Jets sent him down to the AHL earlier this season. It’s like he’s mad or something that he’s been relegated to the minors. Like, what did he think was going to happen when the Jets signed Steve Mason this summer? I think he’s still making a million bucks or something. I told Mike not to worry about it anymore — the time has passed where anyone in this city cares what Hutch has to say. They — like you — are now all ga ga over Connor Hellebuyck. Remember who told you LAST YEAR that Hellebuyck was going to be fine — he just needed a little time. I’m not sure how to make that clearing of the throat sound here. Another story from the office: someone recently asked me what I had done with the real Paul Wiecek. All these positive, glowing reports on the Jets.

Paul Michael Hutchinson is making $1,150,000 this season to not play in the NHL — and he's bitter? Imagine his disposition when nobody's paying him anything to not play in the NHL and he actually has to get a real job. I find it fascinating all the people coming out of the woodwork right now to say they "knew it all along" about the Jets. Yes, I heard lots from you last season about how Hellebuyck just needed time. Hat tip to you. I didn't think he had it in him. But I also remember hearing from you lots about how the Jets defensive scheme was too fundamentally flawed to ever play winning hockey and Paul Maurice was a problem holding this team back. Well, the systems look pretty familiar to me this year — and so does the head coach. The only thing that has changed in any meaningful way this season as compared to last has been the quality of the goaltending. I've said it before and I will say it again — there was nothing ever so wrong with this team that a decent goalie couldn't fix.

Steve Lyons Ha, I do not recall saying that — but that doesn’t mean I didn’t. I have this great memory — I only remember what I want to and what I need to. What I do recall saying in this space — prior to the season starting — was the Jets would make the playoffs this year and would finish with 100 points or better. But I’m also told — and honestly I do not remember this — I said the Bombers would win the Grey Cup this year. Ok, I remember saying it! I was at the supermarket yesterday and I had a thought: what if we all got to walk around with an orange flag in our back pocket that we could toss when we saw an infraction on the play? This clown in an AMG pulls into the parking lot at a pretty good clip and slides into not one but two handicapped spots. Gets out of the car wearing sweats and bounces into the store. What do you do there? If I’m Larry David, I’m all over him. I let it go — until now. Here’s a few more flags: The CFL crossover is stupid. Make it one conference already and give the top two teams a bye;

Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Jonathan Toews released custom toasters today. That is so weird;

Oscar de la Hoya called the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor fight a fraud but now says he is planning a comeback and calls out Connor saying he will beat him in two rounds. Money talks I guess.

Paul Wiecek There is a special place in hell reserved for men — and it's always men — who drive German sports cars and park in handicapped spots. Those heated seats are going to seem downright chilly compared to a fiery inferno for all eternity. Speaking of toasters, here's a debate going on in the Wiecek house right now: I say toasting fresh bread is a travesty — you only bring out the toaster when the bread is already a couple days old and kind of dry anyway. What's the point of drying out fresh bread? And I grew up in the north end, so I know fresh bread. The lady of the house mistakenly feels otherwise. I'm a traditionalist on CFL playoff formats — which means I don't like the crossover but I do continue to favour the East-West format. Yes, the West is way stronger than the East right now — just like it was back in the 70's. But that 70's CFL was some of my favorite football of all time and last year's Grey Cup — won by the East Division champion Ottawa Redblacks (8-9-1) — was the best Grey Cup game of all time. There's lots of broken that needs fixing. An East-West foundation to the Grand National Drunk is not one of them.

Steve You really are old-school, dude. I think if the bread has already been sliced then it’s fair game for the toaster, no matter how old or fresh it is. If it’s still unsliced then it gets warmed in the over before slicing it. It’s never to be sliced for the toaster. Having said all that, there’s no wrong way to eat bread. Good luck with that — and the boiler. Back to work.

Paul Kub > Gunn's > City.

