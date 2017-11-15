Bombers sign offensive co-ordinator LaPolice to contract extension

The Free Press has learned the deal was signed back in June, ahead of the 2017 regular season, though the Bombers wouldn’t divulge whether it exceeded beyond the 2018 campaign. Given that the contract was dealt with six months ago, the idea of a one-year extension – a term often viewed with suspicion – doesn’t appear as suspect as if it were had been done more recently.

Surrounded by reporters for a season-ending news conference at Investors Group Field — following the Bombers 39-32 home loss to the Edmonton Eskimos Sunday — O’Shea discussed few details about the extension, noting he needed to look over the contract again before saying anything else definitively.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice to a contract extension, head coach Mike O’Shea revealed Wednesday.

Paul LaPolice is coming off a 2017 season where he guided one of the best offences in the CFL. (Joe Bryksa / Winnipeg Free Press files)

"We’ve already taken care of that. He’s been extended," said O’Shea, positioned in front of a team billboard at the Bombers Store, when asked about the importance of retaining LaPolice. LaPolice's current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

LaPolice inked a two-year deal with the Bombers in 2016, returning to an organization that had fired him as the head coach midway through the 2012 season. His dismissal came less than a year after guiding the Bombers to the 2011 Grey Cup (Winnipeg lost to B.C. Lions 34-23 at B.C. Place).

LaPolice is coming off a 2017 season where he guided one of the best offences in the CFL. The Bombers finished second in points scored per game (26.7) and produced a number of stars within his scheme.

Quarterback Matt Nichols set career highs in passing yards (4,472) and touchdowns (28) and his eight interceptions was the fewest he’s thrown for in a season where he’s played at least nine games. Running back Andrew Harris led the CFL in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and his 105 catches set a new single-season record for running backs. Darvin Adams, who missed the last month with a shoulder injury, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year career.

The announcement comes at a time when chatter was beginning to build on whether LaPolice might be interested in becoming a head coach again. The Montreal Alouettes, who finished dead last in the CFL with a record of 3-15, are in need of a new bench boss after firing Jacques Chapdelaine midway through the year.

O’Shea was asked if the Bombers would be fine with allowing LaPolice to speak with other teams, given they were interested.

"I would like to think he’s here," said O’Shea. "I think that’s what the extension indicated, that he wanted to be here. Now, do things change as time goes on? Absolutely. But there is a process that has to be followed, there is a tampering issue, rules and regulations that you have to abide by. But in conversations — and they were some time ago —with Paul and his signing and extension to me is a good indicator that he wants to be here."

