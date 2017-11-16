Bombers sign pair of O-line stalwarts

Neufeld has spent the past four seasons in Winnipeg and is regarded as the most versatile of the bunch, able to play every position on the line. He took a backseat to guard Travis Bond after being injured in Week 5 of the 2016 season and has played a fill-in role ever since. Neufeld did get a shot to play more late this season, replacing Bond in early in a Week 18 game against the Toronto Argonauts after Bond suffered a lower-body injury. Neufeld continued to play the left guard position for the rest of the season, including in a 39-32 loss to the Eskimos at home in the West semifinal.

Winnipeg’s offensive line was considered among the best in the CFL last season, allowing the fewest quarterback pressures in the league – 71 – which was seven fewer than the Calgary Stampeders in second place. The group also finished tied for fourth with the Edmonton Eskimos for the fewest sacks, allowing 44 in 18 games and helped runningback Andrew Harris lead the league in rushing.

Neufeld, a 28-year-old non-import, was inked to a two-year deal while Hardrick, a 27-year-old import, will play at least one more season with the Blue and Gold, signing just a one-year commitment.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed offensive linemen Patrick Neufeld and Jermarcus Hardrick, the team announced Thursday.

"Without question, I’m really grateful to be returning to the Blue Bombers," Neufeld said in a statement released by the team. "As an offensive line group, we all believe we are just scratching the surface of what we can accomplish, and to be coming back to play for Coach (Mike) O’Shea and Coach Marty (Costello), honestly, I could not ask for anything more."

Hardrick earns a one-year deal after being named a West Division all-star this season. He had voiced his desire to stay with the team during locker cleanout earlier this week and vowed he wanted to get a deal done immediately. He started all 18 games at right tackle, and 16 the year before.

"I’m having the most fun of my life playing football right now," Hardrick said in the statement. "This is one big family, and the fans of the Bombers have been so amazing to me and my family. I’m just really excited and grateful for today and the opportunity the Bombers have given me."

With as many as 21 players set to hit free agency in February, Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea made note in his season-ending press conference Wednesday about the importance of re-signing the offensive line. Though Neufeld and Hardrick are a good start, Stanley Bryant, the West nominee for most outstanding lineman, is still without a deal.

Bond, a CFL all-star in 2016, and Manase Foketi, who made the 46-man roster every game last season but was always one of two healthy scratches, are also in need of contracts for 2018.

