Bombers swamp struggling Redblacks 29-9 in soggy affair

Nichols hit wide receiver Darvin Adams on a 75-yard pass-and-run touchown to lock down the victory in the fourth quaerter. Adams finished the game with six catches for 153 yards.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols had a strong performance under trying conditions, completing 23 of 34 passes for 319 yards, two TDs and one interception before giving way to backup Dominique Davis late in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Bombers are second in the West Division with a 9-3 record. Ottawa fell to 5-8-1 but remains first in the East.

Tailback Andrew Harris rushed 11 times for 83 yards and a TD and caught six passes for 49 more as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rolled to a 29-9 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in CFL action at wind-swept, rain-soaked Investors Group Field Friday night.

Ottawa quarterback Ryan Lindley, replacing the injured Trevor Harris and Drew Tate, struggled mightily in his first CFL start. He completed 16 of 35 passes for 151 yards and one interception.

The game's opening kickoff was delayed 20 minutes as a thunderstorm moved through the area.

Nichols found Adams in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter but the play was wiped out due to a penalty and the Blue Bombers had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Justin Medlock, taking a 3-0 lead.

Ottawa's Brett Maher replied with a 65-yard punt single to narrow Winnipeg's lead to 3-1. Medlock added a 37-yard field goal to increase Winnipeg's lead to 6-1 early in the second quarter. Maher was at it again on Ottawa's next drive when he added a 70-yard punt single to make the score 6-2.

Shortly thereafter, Medlock improved to 3-for-3 with a 20-yard field goal. The Blue Bombers led 9-2.

The Bombers got a big break with 2:34 remaining in the first half when defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat stripped the ball and recovered a fumble by Redblacks tailback William Powell, setting the Winnipeg offence up with the ball on the Ottawa 30-yard line. Three plays later, Bombers running back Andrew Harris bolted 24 yards for the first major of the game and pushing the hosts into a 16-2 lead at halftime.

Winnipeg dominated the first-half statistical story, winning time of possession 18:23 to 11:37 while piling up 16 first downs and 283 net yards on offence to Ottawa's eight first downs and 128 yards.

Timothy Flanders increased the Winnipeg lead to 22-2 midway when he plowed four yards for a major midway through the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Maher missed a 46-yard field goal but added a single for the visitors. Powell, who finished with 107 yards on 14 carries, scored Ottawa's lone major on an 11-yard run with less than five minutes remaining the game.

Veteran Winnipeg slotback Weston Dressler left the game in the second half with an undisclosed injury.