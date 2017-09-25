Bombers trade receiver Brett Blaszko to Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have dealt Canadian receiver Brett Blaszko to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a conditional draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.
Blaszko, a 6-4, 204-pound from Oakville, Ont., had spent the 2017 season on Winnipeg's practice roster. The 24-year-old University of Calgary product was a third-round choice (23rd overall) of the B.C. Lions in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice roster.
Blaszko signed with the Blue Bombers in June.
mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading, not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have dealt Canadian receiver Brett Blaszko to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a conditional draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.
Blaszko, a 6-4, 204-pound from Oakville, Ont., had spent the 2017 season on Winnipeg's practice roster. The 24-year-old University of Calgary product was a third-round choice (23rd overall) of the B.C. Lions in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice roster.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.