Bombers trade receiver Brett Blaszko to Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have dealt Canadian receiver Brett Blaszko to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a conditional draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.

Blaszko, a 6-4, 204-pound from Oakville, Ont., had spent the 2017 season on Winnipeg's practice roster. The 24-year-old University of Calgary product was a third-round choice (23rd overall) of the B.C. Lions in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice roster.

Blaszko signed with the Blue Bombers in June.

