September 25, 2017

Bombers trade receiver Brett Blaszko to Roughriders

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 09/25/2017 1:21 PM | Comments:

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have dealt Canadian receiver Brett Blaszko to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a conditional draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.

Blaszko, a 6-4, 204-pound from Oakville, Ont., had spent the 2017 season on Winnipeg's practice roster. The 24-year-old University of Calgary product was a third-round choice (23rd overall) of the B.C. Lions in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice roster.

Blaszko signed with the Blue Bombers in June.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back #31Maurice Leggett,right follows wide receiver #88 Brett Blaszko during an Augusty practice. Blaszko has been traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Twitter: @sawa14

