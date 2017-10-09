October 9, 2017

Bonivital boys capture national soccer championship

The Bonivital boys soccer team won the U17 national championship today in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Rinor Hoxha scored three goals to lead his team to a 3-1 victory over CS Mistral Sherbrooke.

The Bonivital U17 girls team dropped a 1-0 decision to Nova Scotia in the bronze medal game.

