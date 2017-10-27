Brad Gushue tops Mike McEwen 5-4 in 10th draw of Masters Grand Slam

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. - Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., scored a point in the eighth end to take a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen on Thursday in the 10th draw of the Masters Grand Slam.
Gushue improved to 3-0 to stay atop Pool A at the Grand Slam of Curling event after earning singles in the first, third, fourth, fifth, and eighth ends.
McEwen dropped to 1-2, despite getting a double in the sixth followed by a single in the seventh to tie it 4-4.
Also in the 10th draw, Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers topped Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 9-3, Sweden's Niklas Edin beat Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4, and Scotland's Kyle Smith downed American John Shuster 6-2.
