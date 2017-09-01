Bragging rights and more on line

REGINA — Preparation for the 2017 edition of the annual Labour Day Classic game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders officially began in earnest this week. But if you were to ask members of each locker room to break from the familiar script of "one game at a time, one week at a time," you’d get a much different take on Sunday’s tilt at Mosaic Stadium.

Indeed, there’s little doubt this one has lingered on the minds of many, and means a bit more than the others played so far this year.

"The biggest difference is the buildup to the game. You hear the noise, the jerseys seem shinier, the stadium is going to be loud. With all the distractions, you need to be able to control yourself before the game starts," said Bombers offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick following Friday’s practice at Investors Group Field.

"Once the game starts nobody cares about any of that."

Of all the great rivalries in the Canadian Football League, the one between the two prairie powers is by far the greatest and the most spirited. While there will be other inter-divisional showdowns this weekend — the Battle of Alberta between Edmonton and Calgary and the clash of crosstown rivals from southern Ontario in Hamilton and Toronto — none capture the true essence of the weekend quite like Sunday’s affair.

With both teams seemingly at their best right now, jockeying for position in a competitive West Division, what’s on the line this weekend goes beyond simply earning bragging rights.

With that, here are five storylines to keep in mind for Sunday’s game…

KEEPING MOMENTUM

There is a clear angst between the Bombers and Roughriders, a deep-seated hatred that extends from the playing field to the stands, with fans also admittedly having a heavy emotional investment in the game’s outcome. Though there’s never a good time to fall on the wrong side of the scoresheet, only one team will get to carry on the momentum built in recent weeks.

The Bombers have won five straight games dating back to a Week 6 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. The Riders are unbeaten in their last two, with victories over the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos. Winnipeg, at 7-2, is arguably the hottest team in the CFL right now. Perhaps only the Calgary Stampeders (7-1-1) can claim to be better at the midway mark of the season. But there’s a growing belief in Riderville right now that Saskatchewan, despite a middling record of 4-4, has finally started to hit its stride.

The Bombers have played the Roughriders twice this year — battling to a tie in exhibition, with Winnipeg earning a win in their season-opener (both games were played in Regina) — and each time the game required overtime. But if history suggests anything, it’s that Labour Day has not been kind to Winnipeg.

The Bombers left Queen City victorious in 2016, edging out a nail-biter, 28-25, with the game ending on a last-second 43-yard field goal by Justin Medlock. It was the first victory for Winnipeg against Saskatchewan in the annual game in 12 years. In the 53 times Saskatchewan has hosted the game, dating back to 1952, the Roughriders have won 34 times with the Bombers prevailing in the other 19.

TOP O VS. STINGY D

Heading into the Labour Day Classic last year, the combined record between the Bombers and Roughriders was 6-12. Winnipeg was at the midway point of what turned out to be a seven-game winning streak and Saskatchewan, headed in the opposite direction, was in the midst of a free-fall, with just one win in nine games (they went on to finish 5-13).

Not only is the combined record between the two much improved from a year ago — now at 11-6 — but so, too, is the level of talent on both sides. Of all the matchups that will take place Sunday, what’s most intriguing is whether the Bombers’ potent offence under offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice will be able to continue their dominance against a Chris Jones’ defence that has been the CFL’s stingiest unit over the last couple of weeks.

The Bombers’ offence has put up the most points in the CFL, averaging an impressive 32 per game. The Roughriders, as a team, average the second-fewest points against. They’ve been particularly hot of late, surrendering just eight points to the Lions in Week 8, and of the 31 Edmonton put up on them a week ago, 24 were scored in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.

Against the Eskimos, the Roughriders made franchise history by scoring three defensive-return touchdowns in the game. They had two interceptions taken back for scores — one of which came from former Bomber Jovon Johnson — and Willie Jefferson scooped up the other, jumping on his blocked punt in the end zone. With 12 takeaways in their last two games, Saskatchewan moved into a tie with the Winnipeg for first place in turnover ratio, with a plus-six.

RETURN OF DRESSLER

The Bombers will receive a major boost to an already potent offence with the return of wily veteran receiver Weston Dressler. Dressler, who turned 32 in July, was having a career-year to start 2017, beginning with a strong performance against the Riders in Week 2. The 11-year veteran reeled in six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns that night, including an 80-yard catch and run for his first score.

He hit the 100-yard receiving mark in his third game before pulling up lame with a lower-body injury in the first half against Montreal. He’s been back at practice for a while now and with no lingering issues with the injury, was cleared for action this weekend.

Dressler, who was released by Saskatchewan prior to last season after nine years with the club, has tormented his former club since joining the Blue and Gold. In three games against the Roughriders, he has 20 receptions for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He finished last year’s Labour Day game with seven catches for 77 yards. But it was a pass interference penalty he drew on Justin Cox in the game’s final drive that was arguably his greatest contribution to the win. The penalty put Medlock within a comfortable distance to kick the winning field goal.

With Dressler back in, the Bombers will likely be forced to sit receiver T.J. Thorpe.

BATTLE OF THE BACKS

The Bombers will return once more to a two-headed monster in the running game, employing both Andrew Harris and Timothy Flanders in the backfield for a fifth straight game.

It’s been a recipe for success for Winnipeg, which has won every game in which they’ve utilized the two-back system this year. The Bombers’ 979 rushing yards are the most in the CFL but that success has come for the most part with Harris and Flanders both in the lineup. In the last four games, the Bombers are averaging 140 rushing yards.

Saskatchewan hasn’t had the same kind of success in the ground game this season — they’re 75-yard average per game is third fewest in the CFL. But don’t tell that to Cameron Marshall, who has emerged as a dual threat the past two weeks. Marshall, who played in all 18 games for the Bombers in 2015, has combined for 100 yards in his past two games and has three touchdowns during that stretch.

It’s not often you see a battle between running backs in the pass-happy CFL, but Sunday is shaping up to be just that.

WAR OF WORDS

It’s safe to say Duron Carter can’t help himself. The Roughriders receiver has been on a hot streak of late, scoring five touchdowns in his last four games, with at least one TD recorded in each of those weeks.

But although his play often speaks for itself, the always chatty Carter wasn’t about to lose his opportunity to start a war of words. Earlier this week Carter hinted to reporters about a trio of new touchdown dances he and the other Roughriders receivers have been working on, routines they planned to use against the Bombers.

Though clearly playful in his verbal jab, not everyone on the Bombers thought it was funny.

"He talks too much. He just needs to play and shut up," said Bombers defensive back T.J. Heath. "I don’t know where he’s going to use those celebrations but it isn’t going to be on us. It’s good that he’s practising, though."

Heath, who is tied for the lead league with Saskatchewan’s Ed Gainey for most interceptions this season, with four, is one of the best defensive players in the CFL because he respects the play of his opponents. Heath acknowledged Carter’s skill, but claimed he’s just one part of a talented group of pass catchers who are as tough to cover as any unit he’s seen this year.

If the Bombers are going to limit the Roughriders’ air attack, it begins with getting to quarterback Kevin Glenn. At 38, Glenn doesn’t have the kind of mobility to easily escape pressure but his knowledge and experience of the game makes for quick decision-making. If Winnipeg can contain the veteran passer, it should be enough to leave with a victory.

