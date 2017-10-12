Brandon expected to host 2019 Brier

Curling Canada has scheduled a noon hour press conference in Brandon Friday at which organizers are expected to announce that the 2019 Brier men's curling championship has been awarded to the Wheat City.

Brandon's previous hosting duties came in 1982 and 1963. In 1982, Al Hackner of Northern Ontario beat B.C.'s Brent Giles in a final staged at the Keystone Centre.

The 2019 event would mark the Brier's first time in Manitoba since the MTS Centre hosted in 2008.