California-born Canadian finally getting a chance at action with Bombers

"Aw man, fired up is an understatement," said Wolitarsky, who will suit up for his first professional game Friday night when the Blue Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm ready to go out there, run, get hit, hit people, in a legal way of course. But no, I'm just really excited."

Wolitarsky, whose mother was born in Montreal and obtained his Canadian citizenship to become eligible for the draft, has been toiling on the practice roster for the first 13 games of the regular season. He will back up Matt Coates, who in turn is filling in for Feoli-Gudino. Feoli-Gudino left Saturday's game in Edmonton with an upper-body ailment.

Winnipeg gave up one of its third-round picks in the 2018 CFL Draft for the right to take Wolitarsky.

Wolitarsky sought out teammates to help him adjust to the nuances of the Canadian game.

"I've been actually very fortunate," said Wolitarsky. "My teammates are great guys, I've been working a lot with (veteran receiver Weston) Dressler, just watching film with him. Very great mind. Again, it's kinda been on me so I've had to reach out to other players who've helped me a lot. They've been willing to give me information so I want to thank them too for getting me ready."

Coates, meanwhile, is getting his first start since joining the Bombers as an off-season free-agent signing. He has 13 catches for 160 yards in 2017 but also carries the key responsibility of holding for Justin Medlock's field goal and conversion attempts.

"Yeah, I think every time you get into a game you feel a little more comfortable," said Coates, who started his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2014. "The more reps you get on the field, the more comfortable you're going to be...

"I take pride in myself, just being a knowledgeable backup that can get in the game and perform whenever the ball is thrown to me, whether it be practice or a game."

LEGGETT UPDATE: Linebacker Mo Leggett (upper body) was injured midway through Winnipeg's 28-19 win over the Eskimos during Week 15 and did not return to the game.

On Thursday, he pronounced himself ready for action.

"Wonderful, wonderful. I get to play, you know, every day," said Leggett with a smile. "...There's a difference between being hurt and injured. Sometimes you've just gotta toughen up."

