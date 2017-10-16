Carruthers cutting down champs en route to Classic final

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Carruthers upended 2010 and '16 world titleist Kevin Koe of Calgary 6-1 in one semifinal, while Howard, who won his first world crown 30 years ago and added three more (1993, 2007, 2012), downed Mike McEwen of the Fort Rouge Club in Winnipeg 8-6 in the other.

The first rock will be delivered at 6 p.m. at the Portage Curling Club.

Carruthers skips his West St. Paul team against Glenn Howard of Penetanguishine, Ont., in the final of the 2017 Canad Inns Men's Classic here tonight.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS FILES Reid Carruthers faces Glenn Howard tonight.

The McEwen and Koe teams settled for $6,000 in prize money apiece. Carruthers and Howard collide with $18,000 on the line for the winner, while the runner-up slides away with $10,000.

The bonspiel circuit is not just about padding the bank account this fall. Carruthers, flanked by third Braeden Moskowy, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson, are priming their game for the Roar of the Rings national Olympic curling trials, set for Dec. 2-10 in Ottawa. Koe and McEwen are also in the field.

Howard's crew, meanwhile, is still on the hunt for a spot and is in a pre-trials event in Summerside, P.E.I., set for Nov. 6-12.

Earlier today in quarter-final action, Carruthers dumped John Shuster's Duluth, Minn., team 8-2, McEwen slipped past former Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 3-2, Koe beat Dylan Johnston of Thunder Bay, On., 5-3, and Howard defeated Yusuke Morozumi of Karuizawa, Japan 6-4.

The Canad Inns Women's Classic begins Friday in Portage and features some of the finest foursomes on the planet, including 2014 Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones of St. Vital and 2017 Manitoba women's champion Michelle Englot of the Granite. The star-studded lineup also includes Chelsea Carey of Calgary, Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Eve Muirhead of Perth, Scotland, Anna Hasselborg of Sundbyberg, Sweden, Nina Roth of Blaine, Minn., and Bingyu Wang of Harbin, China.

A solid local contingent includes Rachel Burtnyk of Assiniboine Memorial, Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul, Shannon Birchard of St. Vital, Brianne Meilleur of Fort Rouge, Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial, Barb Spencer of Assiniboine Memorial and Rhonda Varnes of Fort Rouge.

The 32-team women's 'spiel wraps up with the playoff round Monday, Oct. 23.

