CFL honours Randle as week's top performer after Bombers victory in Edmonton

Posted: 10/3/2017 11:30 AM

The CFL has named Blue Bombers cornerback a top performer of the week after his stellar performance during Winnipeg's 28-19 victory over the Eskimos in Edmonton Saturday night.

Randle recorded five tackles and provided a key 37-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter to snuff out a possible game-winning drive by the Eskimos.

The Blue Bombers, who sit comfortably in second place of the West Division at 10-3, host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday at Investors Group Field (7:30 p.m., TSN, CJOB 680).

Winnipeg needs two more wins in its last five regular-season playoff games to clinch a home playoff game.

Blue Bombers cornerback Chris Randle was named a top performer of the week. (Boris Minkevich / Winnipeg Free Press files)</p>

Blue Bombers cornerback Chris Randle was named a top performer of the week. (Boris Minkevich / Winnipeg Free Press files)

The Blue Bombers, who sit comfortably in second place of the West Division at 10-3, host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday at Investors Group Field (7:30 p.m., TSN, CJOB 680).

Winnipeg needs two more wins in its last five regular-season playoff games to clinch a home playoff game.

