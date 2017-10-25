Coach Hall not OK with D's poor play

Inside the confines of Investors Group Field, however, Hall’s message has yet to fall on deaf ears. Players on the defence know what they’ve put forth this year has fallen far short of the expectations they’ve set.

Bombers defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall had plenty of words to describe the effort of his defence in a 29-28 loss to the Argonauts in Toronto last week.

But there was one word in particular that seemed to sum up the performance above all others, calling the game "embarrassing" for his club.

Many outside the team’s locker room have grown tired of the Bombers’ inability to stop opposing offences — and by extension it’s a criticism of Hall, the man in charge of the entire group. Winnipeg, despite being 11-5, is allowing a league-worst 406 yards of net offence per game and the third-most points against, at 27.4.

Inside the confines of Investors Group Field, however, Hall’s message has yet to fall on deaf ears. Players on the defence know what they’ve put forth this year has fallen far short of the expectations they’ve set.

"He tells us we need to be better every day," defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo said. "He tries to have it where we don’t slack off at all. He’s honest and we respect it."

Okpalaugo, a high-profile signing in the off-season, is coming off one of his best games of the season. He had three tackles, one knockdown and an interception that he returned 98 yards to the Toronto one-yard line. Shortly after that, backup quarterback Dan LeFevour punched the ball in for a touchdown.

Still, Okpalaugo criticized himself harshly after the game —saying he hurt the team more than he helped, citing a costly penalty in the fourth quarter that negated a Chris Randle sack. Wednesday, he said he still hasn’t seen the defence play its best football, adding he expects that to come in the next two weeks as the team prepares for a run in the playoffs.

"We’ve played in spurts and we’ve played well enough to win but I feel like when we do put it all together — and we’re going to do that within the next two games — we’re going to be scary," he said. "All 12 guys on the same page flying around, just hitting, not giving up the deep ball, not allowing big plays. Just make sure everyone is sound in their technique and solid in their ability."

BACK FOR SECONDS: Patrick Neufeld got his first meaningful minutes of football this season on Saturday against the Argonauts, filling in for Travis Bond at left guard.

Bond was hurt on the Bombers’ first offensive series and didn’t play the rest of the game due to an upper-body injury. It was the first time Neufeld has played more than a few plays in a game since the regular-season finale in Ottawa last year.

"Any chance you have the possibility of going out and playing, it’s an exciting opportunity," Neufeld said. "You never know how many you’re going to get, so you can’t squander them."

With Bond not practising this week, Neufeld is expected to get his first start of the season Saturday against the visiting B.C. Lions.

He started the first five games last season before an injury cost him 11 games and eventually led to him losing his spot to Bond.

"It’s the ups and downs of being a professional football player," Neufeld said. "You’re going to come in and compete every day and learn as much as you can and prepare like you’re a starter but with injuries or other guys playing really well that happens. But you just never know when you’re number is going to be called and this is physical game where people get hurt, so you have to be ready at all times."

Neufeld has since adopted a leadership role behind the scenes, playing a big voice in the meeting room to help the less-experienced hogs.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea has appreciated the help and guidance of the seven-year veteran.

"I don’t think he was given the role that he would have liked from the start but that didn’t change the way he prepared, the way he helped his teammates, the way he worked in practice," O’Shea said. "He didn’t accept his role, he embraced it and he really is all-in. I can say that about a lot of guys but it’s very pleasing… it’s just good to have Patty here."

INJURY WATCH: Special-teams players Jesse Briggs and Mike Miller missed a second day of practice Wednesday, but O’Shea said he expects both to dress against the Lions in the Bombers’ final home game of the regular season.

Running back Timothy Flanders has yet to return to workouts after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and remains a game-time decision. Cornerback Chris Randle, who sat out Tuesday, was back on the field and is expected to play.

