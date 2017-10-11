Coach skips first game for son's NHL debut

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 405 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 405 words of this article.

Dubois rented a car and made the nearly four-hour drive from Michigan to Ohio, arriving in time for the opening faceoff.

His son, Pierre-Luc, was making his National Hockey League debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Manitoba Moose assistant coach missed the team’s season opener Friday in Grand Rapids to take in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Eric Dubois is one proud papa these days.

Eric Dubois is one proud papa these days.

The Manitoba Moose assistant coach missed the team’s season opener Friday in Grand Rapids to take in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

His son, Pierre-Luc, was making his National Hockey League debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dubois rented a car and made the nearly four-hour drive from Michigan to Ohio, arriving in time for the opening faceoff.

Pierre-Luc, who Columbus selected with the third-overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, then made it an extra-special night when he scored his first goal in the third period of a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders.

● ● ●

The Moose are getting healthy in a hurry.

Five players began the season nursing aches and pains that were serious enough to keep them out of the lineup. Captain Patrice Cormier was the first to recover, dressing for the second game of the year Saturday in Grand Rapids.

Three other wounded teammates are right behind him. Forwards Jansen Harkins and Francis Beauvillier and defenceman Jan Kostalek have been full participants at practice this week and should be good to go, provided head coach Pascal Vincent can find a spot for them in the lineup.

The Moose now have 15 healthy forwards and nine healthy defencemen on their roster.

Vincent said he’s comfortable keeping that many players around "for now," even though it means six scratches every game. Vincent said things can change in a hurry with injuries and call-ups from the Jets having a trickle-down affect.

Only defenceman Nelson Nogier remains on the sidelines.

He was hurt in the first pre-season game and is set to undergo surgery for an upper-body injury that could cost him the entire season.

● ● ●

Manitoba did do some roster shuffling earlier in the week.

Forwards Jimmy Lodge and Kale Kessy were sent down to the ECHL to give them some playing time, as was defenceman Tim Daly.

Forward John McCarron was released from his professional tryout.

The Moose then signed defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin to a 25-game professional tryout.

The 23-year-old played last season with the University of Quebec Trois-Rivières before turning pro and playing a handful of games with the Binghamton Senators of the AHL.

Manitoba still has two players on tryouts in forward Cam Maclise and defenceman Mark Flood.

● ● ●

Darren Kramer’s time in the sin bin is nearly over.

The Moose enforcer was a spectator for the start of the season as a result of a three-game suspension he received in April after the final game of the 2016-17 campaign.

Kramer was seated on the Moose bench when a melee broke out and he reached over and grabbed an opponent who was stirring up trouble with his teammates.

He’ll finish his league-mandated penalty Friday night.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @mikemcintyrewpg

Read more by Mike McIntyre .