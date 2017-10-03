Copp back on ice, Jets face roster deadline this afternoon

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

"I think I should be ready to go... it felt good out there today, didn't have any setbacks at all. I was just kind of thankful nothing was broken," Copp said. "I took a couple of days off just to rest it and the swelling's gone down a lot, and just feel comfortable, obviously, out there in practice and should be ready to go for the game.

Copp took a slapshot to an unprotected area of his right knee Saturday night in Calgary and was sidelined for a couple of days, but he was back on the ice this morning.

Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp says he ready, willing and able to participate in the team's NHL season-opener Wednesday.

Andrew Copp took a slapshot to an unprotected area of his right knee Saturday night in Calgary and was sidelined for a couple of days, but he was back on the ice this morning. (Wayne Glowacki / Winnipeg Free Press)

The Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday at Bell MTS Place (6 p.m., Sportsnet, TSN 1290).

"I was nervous that something wasn’t right. I’m just thankful that everything is structurally sound."

A healthy Copp in the lineup means the Jets must trim their roster by one to 23 this afternoon — sending a player to the AHL's Manitoba Moose — prior to the league-mandated 4 p.m. deadline. Two dozen players — 14 forwards, eight defencemen and a pair of goalies — skated at the downtown rink this morning.

Afterward, head coach Paul Maurice was non-committal on Copp's status.

"Possible," he said, when asked if Copp has the green light to battle against last season's rookie of the year Auston Matthews and the rest of the Leafs.

"We'll get a look at him and see how he feels in about an hour. He feels pretty good now. We'll make sure he's recovering quickly after practice and then we'll decide."

Copp took several line rushes with centre Adam Lowry and right-winger Joel Armia, and also worked with the penalty-killing unit.

Maurice refused to tip his hand on the looming roster decision.

Tucker Poolman and Ben Chiarot are battling for the seventh defensive spot on the club, while Kyle Connor is likely up against Brandon Tanev and Nic Petan up front.

It seems most likely that Poolman will start his pro career with the Moose, although Maurice said Monday that opening the year with eight D-men isn't out of the question.

Steve Mason is expected to get the start in net for Winnipeg Wednesday.

Copp took a howitzer from Flames' blue-liner Mark Giordano with Calgary enjoying a two-man-advantage situation Saturday night, Winnipeg's final pre-season tune-up. He struggled to put any weight on his leg and get to the bench.

"I think it missed the pad. That’s why I was in so much pain," he said. "I thought the whistle would get blown down since the puck went outside the zone, but the rule is we have to get possession. So it was a five-on-two coming back with five of their best players.

"I was trying to get to my feet at some point to get my stick on a pass but it was a pretty helpless feeling. I’m glad it happened in the pre-season."

Blocking shots, he said, is definitely a hazard on the PK.

"It’s part of the job. Paul asked if I’ll be able to block a shot (Wednesday) and I said, 'Yeah." Hopefully, it doesn’t hit me in the same spot."

